Abu Dhabi Firm Told To Pay Dh110,400 To Employee Who Never Joined Work

A company has been ordered to pay a man Dh110,400 in unpaid wages for four months and 18 days by an Abu Dhabi Labour Court (First Instance). The employee was hired but never allowed to begin work.

The claimant had filed a lawsuit against the company, demanding payment of his delayed salary from November 11, 2024, to April 7, 2025. He claimed that he had signed a fixed-term contract with a basic salary of Dh7,200 and a total monthly package of Dh24,000. However, the company continuously delayed his start date, leaving him waiting without pay.

A representative for the company appeared in court, submitted a legal response and documents, and requested the case be transferred to a relevant division for judgment.

The court stated that“it was clear from the wage report, the employment contract, and the supporting documents submitted through the case management system that the delay in starting work was due to the employer," according to local newspaper Emarat Al Youm.

The court emphasised that under Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 regulating labour relations, employers are obligated to pay wages on time according to the systems approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. Citing Article 912 of the Civil Transactions Law, the court ruled that wages are a worker's right and cannot be withheld without proof such as a written waiver or legal acknowledgment.

The employer had argued the employee wasn't entitled to his salary because he“did not report to duty and went on leave.” But the court found no evidence of a formal investigation into any absence, determining that the delay in employment was the company's fault. The employee admitted taking eight days off, which were deducted from the total, resulting in a payment for four months and 18 days.