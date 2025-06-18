UAE Mobilises Airports Amid Regional Airspace Shutdowns

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

UAE authorities have deployed emergency measures across major airports to manage widespread disruptions after several Middle Eastern nations, including Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Syria and Israel, shut their airspace due to escalating geopolitical tensions. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security activated its emergency business‐continuity protocol to maintain essential operations with minimal interruption.

Field teams operating round‐the‐clock at Dubai International, Dubai World Central, Abu Dhabi's Zayed International and Sharjah International airports have been reinforcing frontline support, immigration coordination and airline rescheduling. Real‐time information desks, logistical assistance and temporary accommodation arrangements have been offered to travellers affected by cancellations or delayed connections.

ICP emphasises its swift response was made necessary by the abrupt airspace closures prompted by the intensifying Iran–Israel conflict. Comprehensive coordination among operational stakeholders and deployment of advanced technologies aim to secure passenger safety, uphold service quality and maintain passenger flow amidst turbulent circumstances.

International carriers-including Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways, British Airways, Lufthansa and Air India-have been rerouting flights via Central Asia and the Mediterranean to avoid restricted zones. Estimated additional travel durations and increased fuel requirements are among the logistical adjustments implemented by airlines. Eurocontrol reports that roughly 1,400 daily flights across Europe–Asia–Gulf corridors were affected, spotlighting the magnitude of the disruption.

UAE's aviation stakeholders have issued traveller advisories urging early check‐in, constant monitoring of flight status updates and openness to alternate routing. Visa‐holding visitors are also being advised to renew stay permits promptly to avoid fines due to unexpected delays in departure schedules.

Analysts warn that ongoing geopolitical volatility may prolong airspace closures, potentially escalating operational costs for airlines and straining global travel chains. The UAE's crisis‐management protocol is being watched closely by global aviation regulators as a case study in maintaining continuity under pressure.

Passengers at UAE airports have, according to the ICP, cooperated with staff amidst what they describe as“exceptional regional circumstances.” This collaboration has been cited as instrumental in allowing swift rescheduling and maintaining operational flow. ICP reiterates its commitment to ensuring passenger security without compromising service standards.

