JD Advances Global Stablecoin Ambitions

JD is preparing to deploy a regulated stablecoin through its Hong Kong arm as part of a significant expansion into digital payments. Its subsidiary, Jingdong Coinlink Technology Hong Kong, entered the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's stablecoin sandbox in July 2024. The project is testing tokens pegged to the Hong Kong dollar and other major currencies, aiming for a wider rollout in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Tests performed by JD Coinlink have covered cross-border payment mechanisms, retail use cases-initially in JD Global's Hong Kong and Macau markets-and investment applications on a public blockchain, ensuring transparency and regulatory compliance. JD is targeting integration across its extensive e-commerce ecosystem, including fast‐settling transactions for global trade, M&A deals, B2B settlements and consumer checkouts.

Richard Liu, JD's founder and chairman, highlighted the company's aim to secure stablecoin licences across major currency jurisdictions, citing the potential to cut cross‐border payment costs by up to 90 per cent and reduce settlement times to approximately 10 seconds. Liu underlined that once B2B applications prove viable, JD intends to broaden the stablecoin's use to everyday consumer purchases within its platform.

The HKMA granted licences only to firms demonstrating robust risk controls and consumer protections. Under the Stablecoins Ordinance, which passed on 21 May 2025, issuers using or referencing the Hong Kong dollar must obtain formal approval and meet stringent obligations including reserve backing, redemption rights, transparent governance and segregation of client assets.

Jingdong Coinlink is complemented by parallel efforts to issue an offshore yuan stablecoin, though its launch hinges on regulatory authorisation from mainland authorities. This aligns with wider interest in the stablecoin market: Ant Group is also pursuing Hong Kong licences, and Western giants including JPMorgan, PayPal and Standard Chartered are racing to launch stablecoins.

Hong Kong's regulatory clarity gives JD and its peers a regional advantage. The sandbox initiative, begun in March 2024, enabled live testing under HKMA supervision prior to licence application. With the Ordinance's full force due on 1 August 2025, JD appears well aligned to capitalise on a rapidly evolving framework.

JD's stablecoin will be issued on a public blockchain, enabling open verification of issuance volume and reserve data. CEO Liu Peng confirmed that the second phase of testing concluded in May, focusing on cross-border, retail and investment use cases. Assuming regulatory approval, licensing and integration plans are on track for Q4 2025.

These efforts form part of JD's broader strategy to become a fintech powerhouse. The company recently expanded in food delivery and consumer finance, acknowledging a“lost” five‐year stretch of innovation. Its current push builds on JD's in‐house blockchain infrastructure-Zhizhen Chain-which already facilitates roughly US $7 billion annually in supply‐chain finance.

Industry analysts observe that JD's combination of logistics, e‐commerce reach and blockchain technology positions it uniquely among digital‐asset issuers. With nearly 600 million active users and operations spanning over 20 countries, the company could accelerate stablecoin adoption by integrating token payments into its merchant network.

As global stablecoin activity accelerates-fuelled by regulatory developments like the U.S. GENIUS Act and Hong Kong's licensing framework-JD may emerge as one of Asia's first large-scale retail-facing stablecoin providers.

Depending on its licensing trajectory, JD plans to list its stablecoin on regulated exchanges and deploy it on a public blockchain in Q4 2025. Beyond the HKD coin, the company is developing offshore yuan functionality, pending mainland approval.

