HD SUPPLY NAMED NATIONAL APARTMENT ASSOCIATION's SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "NAA is honored and proud to extend congratulations to HD Supply for being selected as 2025 NAA Excellence Awards Winner," said NAA President and CEO Bob Pinnegar. "This award speaks to your dedication to furthering the rental housing industry. We are grateful for the impact you have made and for your continuous hard work."

"Earning this recognition is a tremendous honor," said Sami Nassar, chief commercial officer of HD Supply. "We believe we're more than just a supplier – we're a trusted resource for the industry. This award affirms our commitment to helping our customers grow and making a meaningful impact in the communities they serve. I want to thank our customers and our associates across the country who made this possible."

HD Supply maintains active involvement with both local apartment associations and the National Apartment Association through:



Local Leadership: Associates across the country sponsor events, lead committees, and provide training and certification to support onsite teams.

National-Level Support & Sponsorship: HD Supply sponsors cornerstone events such as Apartmentalize and TAA, helping to bring together multifamily housing professionals and elevate the industry. Community Impact : Through initiatives like the Maintenance LegendsTM program, toy drives, and product donations, HD Supply celebrates the contributions of maintenance professionals and gives back to the communities it serves.

The company has consistently shown industry leadership through:



Industry Empowerment: Through the Maintenance LegendsTM program, HD Supply and the National Apartment Association celebrate and support nearly 50 maintenance professionals annually with over $200,000 in prizes and 25 educational grants, advancing careers through certifications like CAMT, CPO, and EPA. Education Investment: The HD Supply AccelerateTM platform provides comprehensive training and certification opportunities. In 2024 alone, it received more than 26,000 course enrollments and helped certify more than 2,100 professionals.

A trusted leader in the industry for more than 50 years, HD Supply received the Supplier of the Year award during NAA's annual conference in Las Vegas.

About HD Supply

HD Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Home Depot, is a leading wholesale distribution company serving customers and their communities across the Multifamily, Institutional, Hospitality, Trades, Government Housing, Healthcare, Building Services and Education industries through an expansive network of over 100 distribution centers across the U.S. & Canada. HD Supply offers customers a vast assortment of over 100,000 MRO, full-line janitorial and OS&E products from high-quality, national and private brands, all at competitive prices. Combined with our industry-leading services and solutions – including localized jobsite delivery, renovation programs, direct-ship options and innovative digital tools and capabilities, as well as dedicated sales and customer care teams – you can see why our more than 250,000 customers continue to trust HD Supply as their supplier of choice for serving their communities where people live, learn, work and play.

