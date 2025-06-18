Teen Entrepreneurs Achieve National Recognition At Future Bound By Junior Achievement
Students from Across the Country Earn National Honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, June 11, Junior Achievement (JA) announced award winners at the 2025 Future Bound TM by Junior Achievement Awards Gala. Future Bound by Junior Achievement, held at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia, showcased the talents and achievements of young entrepreneurs and innovators nationwide. The event featured four dynamic competitions, each highlighting the ingenuity and creativity of over 300 students.
Future Bound includes four unique competition tracks: JA Company of the Year, JA Social Innovation Challenge, JA Stock Market Challenge, and JA Titan Challenge.
JA Company of the Year Competition showcases student teams presenting and pitching their student-run businesses, where they are evaluated on various aspects of business performance and innovation.
JA Social Innovation Challenge is a competition where students are challenged to identify a social problem and develop a creative solution as a business enterprise, which they then present to a panel for review.
JA Stock Market Challenge is a competition where students engage in a fast-paced challenge of investing and trading fake funds in the real market, creating draft portfolios as teams and finalizing their stock selections to test their investing skills.
JA Titan Challenge showcases students who take on the role of business CEOs, making strategic decisions in areas like production, marketing, and R&D to compete for the title of JA Titan of Business.
The students competing at Future Bound underwent rigorous evaluation encompassing their business performance and individual team members' personal and professional growth. The competition's key components included creating a self-produced annual report and commercial, a captivating live virtual presentation to a distinguished panel of business leaders, and insightful interviews with esteemed judges.
The Future Bound Awards Gala served as the platform for presenting the coveted awards, including:
-
JA Company of the Year : Awarded to the student businesses that most effectively demonstrated their companies' achievements, as well as the personal development of each team member.
-
First Place – InnovaQuest - JA of Southeastern Pennsylvania (Philadelphia Area)
Second Place – Steer Clear - JA of South Florida (Fort Lauderdale Area)
Third Place – EVO (Elkins Very Own) - JA of Southeast Texas (Houston Area)
-
First Place – Terra Feminine Products - JA of Southeast Texas (Houston Area)
Second Place – Compost Heroes - JA of Southeast Texas (Houston Area)
Third Place – Athletassist - JA of Southeastern Michigan (Detroit Area)
-
First Place – Greed is Good – JA of New York (New York City Area)
Second Place – Futures Knights – JA of Sacramento (Sacramento Area)
Third Place – NWCTA - JA of Washington
-
First Place – Nathan & Charlie - JA of Wisconsin
Second Place – The Uncrowned Kings - JA of Southeastern Pennsylvania (Philadelphia Area)
Third Place – Vision Capitalists - JA of Sacramento (Sacramento Area)
-
Neha Varghese of EVO - JA of Southeast Texas (Houston Area)
-
Environet - JA of the Space Coast (Melbourne, FL Area)
-
Green Garden Bakery - JA North (Twin Cities, MN Area)
-
Calm Canvas - JA of North Central Ohio (Akron/Canton Area)
-
Charm Dept. - JA of Greater Miami (Miami, FL Area)
-
Calm Pulse - JA Rocky Mountain (Denver Area)
-
Mediapolis One - JA of the Heartland (Quad Cities Area)
-
Uncrowned Kings - JA of Southeastern Pennsylvania (Philadelphia Area)
-
Heritage Gen Z Traders - JA of the Space Coast (Melbourne, FL Area)
-
Roaring Kitty - JA of Angelina County, a District of JA of Dallas
-
Dividend Divas - JA of the Golden Triangle, a District Office of JA of Southeast Texas
Thank you to each of our award sponsors, as well as BlackRock, Emerson, Marco's Pizza Foundation, PMI Educational Foundation (PMIEF), Janus Henderson, and The Hartford for their generous support in ensuring the success of Future Bound. We are deeply grateful for their commitment to empowering young entrepreneurs and fostering a culture of innovation.
About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)
Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA learning experiences are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Additionally, Junior Achievement is expanding its reach to 18-to-25-year-olds to provide young adults with critical life skills, as well as to pre-K youth to ensure children get a solid head start. Today, JA reaches more than 4.6 million students per year in nearly 100 markets across the United States as part of 19.9 million students served by operations in more than 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. For more information, visit .
