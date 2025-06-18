Mujo Learning Systems Releases 'Foundations Of Artificial Intelligence' Textbook For High School Classrooms

Empowering High School Students with Essential AI Skills and Real-World Applications for the Future of Work

- Shawn Moore, Founder & CEO, Mujo Learning SystemsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mujo Learning Systems , a leader in education publishing, proudly announces the release of its latest high school curriculum: Foundations of Artificial Intelligence . This comprehensive textbook and resource suite is now available to high school educators and institutions, empowering the next generation with essential AI literacy and hands-on skills for the future.Bridging the AI Skills Gap for Tomorrow's InnovatorsWith artificial intelligence rapidly transforming every industry, Mujo's Foundations of Artificial Intelligence curriculum provides students with a practical, accessible introduction to AI concepts, including machine learning, neural networks, natural language processing, and prompt engineering. The curriculum is designed to demystify complex topics, foster critical thinking, and prepare students to become informed users and creators of AI technologies.Meeting Global Demand for AI EducationThis launch comes as both the USA and Dubai accelerate their focus on AI education. In the United States, schools are seeking future-ready curricula to equip students for evolving job markets, while Dubai and the UAE have made AI instruction mandatory across K-12, positioning themselves as global leaders in tech-driven learning. Mujo's curriculum supports these initiatives with content that is current, relevant, and customizable.Product Options for Flexible Classroom IntegrationMujo offers a range of product bundles to meet diverse classroom needs:- Foundations of Artificial Intelligence Resource Cloud: A complete bundle with digital resources, lesson plans, and assessments for seamless teaching.- Teacher Manual (Print & Digital): Comprehensive guides for educators, featuring clear explanations, case studies, and teaching strategies.- Student Textbook (Print & Digital): Engaging, student-friendly content with real-world examples and hands-on projects.- Class Set Bundles: Convenient packages for schools, including multiple student textbooks and teacher resources at discounted rates.All resources are designed to align with current educational standards and licensing requirements, ensuring easy adoption for both individual teachers and institutions.Request Your Free Instructor Sample Today!Discover how Foundations of Artificial Intelligence can transform your classroom.Educators are invited to request a complimentary instructor sample and explore the curriculum's engaging content and flexible resources.👉 Request your free sample nowAbout Mujo Learning SystemsFounded in 2014, Mujo Learning Systems is an independent publisher specializing in digital marketing, AI, and business curricula for secondary and post-secondary education. With over 30 titles in its library, Mujo's resources are trusted by educators across North America and internationally for their industry relevance, hands-on approach, and commitment to student success.

