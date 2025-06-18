Redmi Pad 2 Launched In India: 5 Reasons To Buy Xiaomi's Latest Tablet

India has seen the release of Xiaomi's most recent Redmi Pad 2 tablet. Those seeking a huge screen, a large battery, and an excellent multimedia experience without breaking the bank are the target market for this gadget. In the market for low-cost tablets, the new Redmi tablet appears to be a serious competitor. This is all the information you require about it.

Redmi Pad 2: Stunning display

The Redmi Pad 2 has an 11-inch, 2.5K-resolution display. At up to 600 nits, the screen becomes reasonably bright and supports a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Xiaomi has incorporated triple TUV Rheinland certifications to safeguard consumers' eyes. Additionally, the screen can work even when it is somewhat damp thanks to its wet touch feature, which may be helpful in specific weather situations.

#RedmiPad2 is #BuiltForMore, and here's what you get.✅ Big 27.94cm (11) display✅ Massive 9000mAh battery✅ Redmi Smart Pen support✅ Cellular connectivity✅ AI feature like Circle To SearchStarting at ₹12,999*Sale goes live on 24th June.

Redmi Pad 2: Processor and storage

The MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor powers the tablet. Xiaomi is selling the gadget in three different versions: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage (only compatible with WiFi), 6GB + 128GB (compatible with 4G), and 8GB + 256GB (compatible with 4G and WiFi). Additionally, users benefit from faster performance thanks to UFS 2.2 storage. The gadget is running Xiaomi's most recent HyperOS 2.0, which is based on Android 15.

Redmi Pad 2: Bigger battery

The big 9,000mAh battery of the Redmi Pad 2 is one of its best features. According to Xiaomi, its battery can last for several hours between charges, making it perfect for light productivity, entertainment, or students. The tablet is capable of 18W USB Type-C wired charging.

9000mAh battery. Redmi Smart Pen support. Circle to Search all-day, all-purpose companion is here #RedmiPad2 is here, and it's #BuiltForMore at ₹12,999*.Sale begins 24th June

Redmi Pad 2: Camera and other features

For video calls and selfies, customers are provided with a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel sensor in the rear. Other capabilities that are uncommon in this price range are included in the tablet, such as Gemini AI and Google's Circle to Search. A 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G (in some versions), and a USB Type-C connector are among the connectivity possibilities.

The tablet has a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos compatibility for sound, which should provide an excellent audio experience for watching films or playing games. Additionally, the gadget is compatible with a smart pen, which increases its usefulness for taking notes or doing light sketching.

Redmi Pad 2: Price and availability

The basic Wi-Fi variant, which comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, costs Rs 13,999. The Wi-Fi + 4G variant is also available; it costs Rs 15,999. This is for the model with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. The price of the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is Rs 17,999. The gadget, which comes in blue and grey hues, will go on sale on June 24 on Amazon, Xiaomi's own website, and a few physical retailers.