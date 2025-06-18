Open 3D Foundation Launches Developer-Focused O3DE 25.05.0 Release With Enhanced Robotics Simulation, Stability And Performance For Games

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Open 3D Foundation (O3DF) announces the availability of the Open 3D Engine (O3DE), 25.05.0 release that delivers powerful new capabilities for game and simulation developers, with a focus on performance, stability, and a streamlined workflow. Engineered for creating high-fidelity, real-time 3D games, O3DE now offers improved rendering performance, enhanced cinematic tools, and a more efficient developer experience.

Advancing Performance

With its robust and flexible architecture, O3DE empowers creators to build visually stunning, responsive game and simulation worlds that push the limits of immersive gameplay and interactive storytelling. O3DE has introduced major upgrades to its cinematic and rendering capabilities. The Trackview tool has been fully overhauled, thanks to significant contributions from Tech-Round. In parallel, AWS and Huawei have led performance and usability enhancements to the Atom renderer along with full multi-gpu support, delivering a more powerful and efficient visual experience for developers.

Another key highlight of the O3DE 25.05.0 release is the continued expansion of the engine's performance and versatility, now supporting the newly standardized simulation interfaces for ROS 2. While this marks a significant step forward for robotics, it also reinforces O3DE's position as a high-performance, real-time engine capable of powering complex simulations. Developed in collaboration with Open Robotics, Nvidia, and Robotec, this cross-platform standard strengthens O3DE's core architecture. It benefits simulation developers with greater engine stability, modularity, and future-ready capabilities across leading simulation platforms including upcoming releases of O3DE, Isaac Sim and Gazebo.

An Enhanced Developer Experience

As part of the 25.05.0 release, Meta has simplified the integration of its Quest Mobile SDK within O3DE, significantly improving the developer experience. They've implemented automated package management via O3DE's 3rd-party packaging system and eliminated manual setup steps to make it faster and easier to get started with VR development.

Additionally, O3DE community strives to make documentation more accessible and contributor friendly. The new release adopted Hugo's module system for its API docs. This update eliminates the need for large pull requests, streamlining the contribution process and making it easier for developers to keep documentation up to date.

This release is packed with features driven by 500 O3DE contributors. Other key features include:



Bug fixes and quality of life updates for Script Canvas.

Updates to support the latest versions of the Android SDK and Gradle.

Improved load times and performance for Android applications.

Mature multi gpu support can now enable developing data driven pipelines that can use multiple gpus to render the same scene.

Updated dependencies to the latest version of OpenXR. Mobile pipeline has received up to 40% performance boost, particularly with the use of shader constants.

Read more about the features in the technical release notes .

"With each release, O3DE continues to raise the bar for developer experience," said Joe Bryant, Executive Director of Open 3D Foundation. "From streamlined VR integration to cutting-edge robotics simulation and expanded documentation, we're making it easier than ever for creators to build, innovate, and deploy across a wide range of applications."

Webinar

To learn more about the O3DE 25.05.0 release and insight into how it impacts real-time 3D development across games, simulations and interactive applications, join project leaders for a webinar on July 9, 2025, at 8-9 am PT. The webinar will highlight key updates, enhancements, and new features with a focus on improved developer workflows, expanded platform support, and advancements in rendering, automation, and modularity. Register here .

Open 3D Foundation

Established in July 2021, the mission of the Open 3D Foundation (O3DF is to make an open-source, fully-featured, high-fidelity, real-time 3D engine for building games and simulations, available to every industry. The Open 3D Foundation is home to the O3D Engine project. To learn more, please visit o3df or the O3DE Project site at o3de . To get involved and connect with the O3DE community, please join Discord and GitHub .

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, Zephyr, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

