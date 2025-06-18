403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian attack on Ukraine leaves twenty-three people killed
(MENAFN) A major aerial assault involving missiles and drones on the Ukrainian capital has resulted in the deaths of 23 individuals and left 134 others wounded, according to emergency officials.
The attack, which unfolded on Tuesday, proved especially catastrophic in the Solomianskyi area of western Kyiv. A missile slammed into a nine-floor apartment building, causing significant structural damage and claiming the lives of at least 18 residents.
Rescue teams remained active at the scene well into Wednesday, continuing efforts to locate survivors and recover bodies from the debris, as stated by reports.
According to international monitoring efforts, this incident is considered “likely the deadliest” strike on Kyiv in close to a year.
In response to the tragic loss of life, the city’s mayor declared June 18 as a Day of Mourning to honor the victims.
The attack, which unfolded on Tuesday, proved especially catastrophic in the Solomianskyi area of western Kyiv. A missile slammed into a nine-floor apartment building, causing significant structural damage and claiming the lives of at least 18 residents.
Rescue teams remained active at the scene well into Wednesday, continuing efforts to locate survivors and recover bodies from the debris, as stated by reports.
According to international monitoring efforts, this incident is considered “likely the deadliest” strike on Kyiv in close to a year.
In response to the tragic loss of life, the city’s mayor declared June 18 as a Day of Mourning to honor the victims.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment