Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian attack on Ukraine leaves twenty-three people killed

Russian attack on Ukraine leaves twenty-three people killed


2025-06-18 09:57:55
(MENAFN) A major aerial assault involving missiles and drones on the Ukrainian capital has resulted in the deaths of 23 individuals and left 134 others wounded, according to emergency officials.

The attack, which unfolded on Tuesday, proved especially catastrophic in the Solomianskyi area of western Kyiv. A missile slammed into a nine-floor apartment building, causing significant structural damage and claiming the lives of at least 18 residents.

Rescue teams remained active at the scene well into Wednesday, continuing efforts to locate survivors and recover bodies from the debris, as stated by reports.

According to international monitoring efforts, this incident is considered “likely the deadliest” strike on Kyiv in close to a year.

In response to the tragic loss of life, the city’s mayor declared June 18 as a Day of Mourning to honor the victims.

MENAFN18062025000045017281ID1109691065

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search