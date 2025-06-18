Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jewish Settlers Set Up New Outpost Near Hebron


2025-06-18 09:06:52
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Ramallah, June 18 (Petra) – Jewish settlers Wednesday set up a new outpost on Palestinian-owned land near the town of al-Sheyukh, northeast of Hebron, in the south of the occupied West Bank.
The diehard settlers brought in seven mobile homes and livestock and pitched up tents, threatening the confiscation of dozens of dunums of privately-owned Palestinian land, the local council of al-Sheyukh said in a statement.
The town has come under repeated settler attacks, where property has been vandalized, fields repeatedly destroyed, livestock stolen or killed and homes attacked.
The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said settlers tried to establish 15 settler outposts across the West Bank in May, most of them agricultural.

MENAFN18062025000117011021ID1109690815

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search