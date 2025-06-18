Jewish Settlers Set Up New Outpost Near Hebron

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, June 18 (Petra) – Jewish settlers Wednesday set up a new outpost on Palestinian-owned land near the town of al-Sheyukh, northeast of Hebron, in the south of the occupied West Bank.The diehard settlers brought in seven mobile homes and livestock and pitched up tents, threatening the confiscation of dozens of dunums of privately-owned Palestinian land, the local council of al-Sheyukh said in a statement.The town has come under repeated settler attacks, where property has been vandalized, fields repeatedly destroyed, livestock stolen or killed and homes attacked.The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said settlers tried to establish 15 settler outposts across the West Bank in May, most of them agricultural.