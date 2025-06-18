Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara Electric SUV: Check Expected Price, Specs, Range And Launch Date

Suzuki has officially launched its first all-electric SUV, the E-Vitara, in the United Kingdom. Priced at £29,999 (approximately Rs 35 lakh) for the base variant, the electric Vitara aims to compete against mid-size EV SUVs in the global market. The higher-end variant, called the Ultra AllGrip-E, is priced at £37,799 (approximately Rs 44 lakh). With the UK launch completed, Indian consumers are curious about its pricing and availability in India, where EV adoption is steadily increasing.

Two Battery Options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh

The E-Vitara EV comes in two battery configurations. The base model is powered by a 49 kWh battery pack, while the higher variant is equipped with a 61 kWh unit. These battery packs offer different levels of performance and range, making the SUV suitable for a wide range of users, from urban commuters to long-distance travelers. The 49 kWh variant is more range-efficient in city conditions, while the 61 kWh version targets buyers looking for longer journeys and better performance.

E-Vitara: Driving Range and Charging Details

In terms of usability, the 49 kWh E-Vitara offers a WLTP-certified range of 346 km. This makes it suitable for daily and intercity travel. The 61 kWh battery variant in a single-motor setup claims a range of 428 km. The dual-motor version (with AWD) of the 61 kWh pack is slightly less efficient due to the added performance; it offers a range of 412 km. Fast charging support is expected, however, the exact charging speeds are yet to be revealed.

Suzuki Powertrain Features

Suzuki has tuned the powertrain differently for each variant. The 49 kWh model delivers 142 bhp, while the larger 61 kWh battery model offers 172 bhp in its single-motor setup. Meanwhile, the dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant takes things further with a combined 178 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. All three versions offer a maximum of 192.5 Nm of torque in single-motor form.

Will it be Cheaper in India?

The current London pricing may seem steep, but Suzuki has no plans to import the same unit to India. Instead, the E-Vitara will be locally manufactured at Suzuki Motor Gujarat's facility in Hansalpur, which is already gearing up to become a hub for Suzuki's global EV ambitions. Due to local production and FAME subsidy benefits, the India-spec pricing is expected to be significantly lower – likely in the ₹18–25 lakh range, depending on the variant.

India Launch: When?

While UK buyers can already purchase the E-Vitara, Indian consumers will have to wait a bit longer. According to industry sources, Maruti Suzuki plans to bring the E-Vitara to India in late 2025. Test mules are expected to appear on the roads in early 2025, with an official launch likely around the Diwali festive season. The brand has already indicated that the India-spec version will feature some localized changes.

Competitors in India

Upon launch, the Maruti E-Vitara will directly challenge other upcoming and existing electric SUVs in the country. Its key rivals will include the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE.06, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV. Of these, Hyundai and Mahindra are already testing their EVs for a 2025 launch, making the EV SUV segment highly competitive in the next 12–18 months.

Export Plans from India

The Hansalpur plant will not only cater to Indian customers but also serve as an export hub for E-Vitara units sold in other markets, including Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America. This move will allow Suzuki to benefit from economies of scale, helping reduce costs while maintaining international quality standards.

Maruti Suzuki's Play

With Maruti Suzuki's aggressive electrification strategy and India's growing EV infrastructure, the E-Vitara EV is poised to play a key role in the brand's transformation. If priced right, backed by a strong charging network and service support, the E-Vitara could be a highly practical and accessible electric SUV for Indian families. It remains to be seen how well Maruti executes this high-stakes launch in a rapidly evolving market.