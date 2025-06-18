New Parent App Is Centerpiece Of Transportation Modernization In Prince William County Public Schools

The EZ A2B parent app has a modern, intuitive interface.

Parents can view the bus routes associated with their students.

Through the app, parents can set a perimeter around their residence to be alerted when their child's bus is approaching.

All-in-one multilingual app delivers streamlined communication and improved parent satisfaction for K–12 transportation teams.

- Nate Brogan, CEOLYNNWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TransAct , a leader in K–12 transportation technology, today announced the launch of its new EZ A2B parent app, now available nationwide as part of the company's comprehensive EZ Routing student transportation suite. Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS), a Virginia-based school district and the 32nd largest in the U.S., is the first to use the new app as part of their recent implementation of the full EZ Routing platform, with the goal of comprehensively modernizing their transportation operations.PWCS' deployment includes route planning and scheduling, daily route management, driver management, turn-by-turn navigation via onboard tablets, and the EZ A2B parent app, now available at no additional cost to all EZ Routing customers.“Our goal has always been to make school transportation smarter, safer, and more connected - for administrators and for parents,” said Nate Brogan, CEO at TransAct.“PWCS' leadership and collaboration helped us fine-tune the EZ A2B experience for real-world use, and we're proud to launch this powerful, inclusive app as a core part of our nationwide offering.”Designed for families. Built for everyone.The EZ A2B app helps school districts better serve their families and communities through:.Customizable alert zones for accurate, real-time bus arrival notifications.Multi-guardian access for shared oversight across caregivers.Full multilingual support in nine languages: English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, Vietnamese, Arabic, French, Urdu, and Pashto, with more to come.ADA-compliant design, ensuring accessibility for users with disabilities.Real-time ride tracking, reducing support calls, and increasing parent peace of mindPWCS played a key role in shaping the enhanced app experience, driving the development of 74 new design elements and 11 new features - all of which are now included as standard for all EZ A2B customers nationwide.In addition to improved family engagement, PWCS is realizing operational benefits across its transportation team, including:.Smarter route planning through a more intuitive software interface.Comprehensive driver credential tracking, including training and compliance management.Seamless interoperability across routing, bus tablets, and communication tools in a single, cloud-native platformThe enhanced EZ A2B app is now available to all EZ Routing customers across the country. For more information about EZ Routing & EZ A2B, please visit /ezrouting-school-bus-routing-software or contact TransAct.About TransActFor 30 years, TransAct Communications has dedicated itself to providing educational institutions with software solutions that help streamline their operations and improve compliance. More than 30 State Departments of Education and 5,100+ school districts across the country use TransAct software to reduce operational complexity, more efficiently meet state and federal requirements, improve campus-wide communication, enhance board performance and more safely and effectively serve their students. For more information about TransAct, visit transact.

Jennifer London

TransAct Communications

+1 564-225-2790

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.