Aligos Therapeutics Appoints Kieron Wesson As Vice President, Head Of Chemistry Manufacturing Controls (CMC)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced the appointment of Kieron Wesson, PhD as Vice President, Head of Chemistry Manufacturing Controls (CMC), effective immediately.

“I am pleased to welcome Kieron to Aligos,” said Sushmita Chanda, PhD, DABT, Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer at Aligos.“With decades of experience, Kieron's extensive knowledge and broad expertise will undoubtedly provide invaluable leadership and oversight on all CMC-related matters.”

“I am thrilled to join Aligos at this important time as we look to begin our Phase 2 study of ALG-000184 in mid-2025,” stated Kieron Wesson, PhD, Vice President, Head of CMC at Aligos.“I look forward to contributing my CMC expertise to our mission of improving patient outcomes in liver and viral diseases.”

Kieron Wesson, PhD, is a seasoned professional in the life sciences industry with over 20 years of experience focused on pharmaceutical development. Prior to joining Aligos Therapeutics, Dr. Wesson served in positions of increasing responsibility, including as the Head of CMC and Supply Chain at Kezar Life Sciences and AN2 Therapeutics. Earlier in his career, he led drug substance development at Anacor Pharmaceuticals, supporting the approval and commercial launches of Kerydin® (tavaborole) and Eucrisa® (crisaborole). Dr. Wesson completed his Bachelor of Arts in Natural Sciences at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom and continued there to obtain his PhD in Organic Chemistry.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) is a clinical stage biotechnology company founded with the mission to improve patient outcomes by developing best-in-class therapies for the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos applies its science driven approach and deep R&D expertise to advance its purpose-built pipeline of therapeutics for high unmet medical needs such as chronic hepatitis B virus infection, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and coronaviruses.

For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered“forward-looking statements,” including without limitation, statements regarding Aligos' financial results and performance as well as research and development activities, including regulatory status and the timing of announcements and updates relating to our regulatory filings and clinical trials. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos' clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos' capital resources to fund operations. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 6, 2025 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Aligos Therapeutics

Contact

Jordyn Tarazi

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+1 (650) 910-0427

...

Media Contact

Inizio Evoke

Jake Robison

Vice President

...