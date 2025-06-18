Russia destroys nearly 50 Ukrainian drones overnight

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that its air defenses intercepted 49 Ukrainian fixed-wing kamikaze drones overnight, as Moscow continues efforts to curb Kiev’s long-range strike capabilities. The number of drones downed during recent night raids has fluctuated, reaching up to 174 on the night of June 5-6. On that same night, Russian forces also intercepted three Neptun-MD missiles over the Black Sea.Ukrainian forces have recently shifted some drone attacks to daylight hours, resulting in sustained drone activity that Moscow claims has peaked at over 300 launches within 24 hours. This change in tactics has coincided with ongoing peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.A recent Ukrainian drone strike hit a power substation in Russia’s Kursk Region, causing a blackout, according to Governor Aleksandr Khinshtein, who condemned the attack as targeting civilian infrastructure. Russian officials frequently report civilian casualties from such Ukrainian drone raids.Kiev has called on Western allies to provide more advanced long-range weapons, arguing that Ukrainian forces remain at a disadvantage in this area. French automaker Renault confirmed contact from the French Defense Ministry about a potential drone manufacturing plant in Ukraine, though no final decision has been made.In response, Russia has launched missile attacks against Ukrainian military production sites and drone facilities to weaken Kiev’s long-range capabilities, while also increasing its own weapons manufacturing. Ukrainian military intelligence warned last month that Russia could soon deploy over 1,000 long-range drones nightly, using them for reconnaissance, decoy tactics, and coordinated explosive strikes.Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky criticized Western governments for insufficient air defense support, accusing former US President Donald Trump of diverting anti-drone missile shipments promised to Ukraine to American forces in the Middle East.

