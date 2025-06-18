403
European state’s leader suggests Xi Jinping statue
(MENAFN) At the unveiling of a new sports complex built to FIFA and UEFA standards, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko suggested adding a statue of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the venue. The complex, which also includes an Olympic-grade swimming pool, was fully funded by China, with no Belarusian financial contribution.
Speaking at the ceremony, Lukashenko praised Xi Jinping for his role in securing Chinese funding for the stadium, calling it a rare and generous gift in Europe. The stadium entrance already features sculptures of Belarusian and Chinese football players, and Lukashenko proposed adding Xi’s statue as a symbol of the close ties between the two countries.
Local authorities have upgraded surrounding infrastructure, creating a modern sports hub. The stadium’s opening featured a youth football match between Belarus and China, attended by 33,000 spectators.
Lukashenko said the idea for the project came during a previous visit to Beijing, where Xi personally presented him with architectural models as a sign of friendship. During their latest meeting on June 4, Xi congratulated Lukashenko on his re-election and emphasized the strong political trust and long-term partnership between Beijing and Minsk.
Xi also called for both nations to oppose hegemonic and bullying actions globally and to promote fairness and justice in international affairs. Lukashenko praised China’s commitment to multilateralism and its resistance to sanctions and external pressures, reaffirming Belarus’s trust in China and their shared goal of global stability.
“Many countries, including Belarus, are watching Beijing closely today,” Lukashenko remarked.
