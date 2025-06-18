403
G7 Summit Concludes in Canada Without Unified Statement
(MENAFN) The Group of Seven (G7) summit concluded Tuesday in Canada amid notable tensions, as leaders failed to issue a unified communique. Instead, several separate declarations emerged, outlining commitments to advancing secure and responsible AI integration across both public and private sectors. The leaders emphasized harnessing AI's power now and in the future, alongside efforts to bridge global digital divides.
The summit also spotlighted intensified collaboration to unlock quantum technology’s potential to stimulate economic growth, address worldwide challenges, and enhance community safety. Participants pledged a coordinated multilateral approach to better prevent, combat, and recover from the increasing threat of wildfires globally.
Other key commitments included safeguarding individual rights and upholding state sovereignty by intensifying actions against foreign interference, particularly transnational repression. Additionally, leaders vowed to disrupt migrant smuggling networks by targeting organized transnational crime syndicates.
During the closing news briefing, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who chaired this year’s summit, reflected on the tone of the past two days. "There is a great amount of direct dialogue and discussion, very frank exchanges, very strategic exchanges, differences of opinion on a number of issues, but an effort to find common solutions to some of these problems," he remarked.
Carney highlighted the significance of such open discourse, especially "at a time when multilateralism is under great strain."
Notably absent was a joint declaration on Ukraine, though Carney announced additional Canadian defense aid for Ukraine alongside fresh sanctions targeting Russia. He also extended a personal invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend the summit in person, underscoring support for Ukraine as a central theme of Tuesday’s discussions.
