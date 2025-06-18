Alchemy Pay Partners With Ripple To Enable Seamless On-Ramp With Ripple USD (RLUSD)

HONG KONG, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, the world-leading crypto payment solution provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Ripple to support fiat on-ramp access via Ripple USD (RLUSD), a USD-denominated stablecoin issued by Standard Custody & Trust Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ripple Labs.

This support enables users in over 173 countries to seamlessly purchase RLUSD through Alchemy Pay's extensive fiat-crypto payment network. With support for more than 300 local payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, regional mobile wallets, and bank transfers, Alchemy Pay significantly lowers the entry barriers for users and institutions looking to access a compliant and reliable stablecoin.

RLUSD is designed with trust, liquidity, and compliance at its core. Fully backed 1:1 by U.S. dollars and equivalent cash reserves, RLUSD combines the security of fiat with the efficiencies of blockchain technology. It is built to support enterprise-grade applications, particularly in cross-border payments and digital finance infrastructure, leveraging Ripple's proven ecosystem and regulatory expertise.

As Ripple expands its portfolio of real-world blockchain solutions, RLUSD plays a critical role in delivering trustworthy and liquid digital dollars to financial institutions, developers, and enterprises worldwide. Ripple's long-standing industry leadership and global licensing footprint reinforce RLUSD's credibility and usability in regulated environments. This partnership represents a major step forward in driving stablecoin adoption, enabling a trusted bridge between traditional finance and blockchain-powered digital assets.

Alchemy Pay is a pioneer in fiat-crypto payments, not only offering extensive global coverage and deep expertise, but also in navigating regulatory environments, which makes it the partner of choice for Web3 projects seeking to scale adoption and enhance accessibility. In 2024 alone, it recorded 3M registered users, 8M transactions, and 3X growth. With regulatory approvals in key markets including the UK, Switzerland, U.S., Canada, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and Lithuania, Alchemy Pay continues to set the standard for globally accessible, compliant, and efficient crypto payments. By integrating RLUSD into its on-ramp infrastructure, Alchemy Pay is furthering its mission to make digital assets more accessible and build a more inclusive and user-friendly crypto economy.

About Ripple USD (RLUSD)

Ripple USD (RLUSD) is Ripple's USD-denominated stablecoin, designed to maintain a constant value of one US dollar. RLUSD is issued natively on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchains, and is fully backed by a segregated reserve of cash and cash equivalents, redeemable 1:1 for US dollars. RLUSD enables real-time, secure, compliant payments and easy fiat to stablecoin on/off ramps for exchanges, fintechs, crypto onramps, and more.

Standard Custody, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ripple Labs and the issuer of RLUSD, is chartered and supervised by NYDFS as a limited purpose trust company – it is required to be backed 100% by highly liquid, short-term, transparent reserves. Standard Custody adheres to high safety and soundness standards, including NYDFS customer protection and reserve requirements, as well as redemptions with strict SLAs.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off-Ramp, Web3 Digital Bank, NFT Checkout and its newly launched RWA platform, Alchemy Pay supports fiat payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The RWA platform allows global users to invest in tokenized real-world assets using local fiat currencies, lowering entry barriers and democratizing access to traditional financial instruments. Our Web3 Digital Bank supports Web3 enterprises by providing multi-fiat accounts and instant fiat-crypto conversion capabilities. Additionally, the NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

