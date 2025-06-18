Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Conducts Rescue of Seafarers in Oman


2025-06-18 07:28:07
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) extracted 24 seafarers from an oil carrier on Tuesday after it collided with another ship in the Gulf of Oman.

In an announcement, the Emirati National Guard reported that it “carried out an evacuation mission involving 24 crew members of the oil tanker ADALYNN, following a collision between two ships in the Gulf of Oman.”

The force added that “The ship’s crew was evacuated from the incident site, located 24 nautical miles off the country’s coast, to the Port of Khor Fakkan using search and rescue boats,” underscoring the swift response.

The brief did not supply particulars about the state of the other vessel caught up in the accident.

Situated on Sharjah’s Indian Ocean shore, Khor Fakkan Port serves as an essential waypoint for massive crude oil carriers navigating regional routes.

