Ukraine plots drone assault on Russian vessel in Asia
(MENAFN) Ukraine reportedly planned to launch drone attacks on Russian warships in the Asia-Pacific region, mirroring its recent strikes on Russian airbases, according to the Washington Post. Last Sunday, Ukraine carried out a coordinated drone assault on Russian military airbases spanning from Murmansk in the Arctic to Irkutsk in Siberia. The operation, involving explosive drones launched from commercial trucks, aimed to damage strategic Russian bombers like the Tu-95 and Tu-22. While Kiev claimed several dozen aircraft were damaged or destroyed, Moscow said most drones were intercepted and no planes suffered irreparable damage.
The Washington Post revealed that Ukrainian intelligence explored sending sea drones disguised in cargo containers to attack Russian and allied ships in the North Pacific but have yet to carry out such missions. Russia’s Pacific Fleet is based in Vladivostok, close to China and North Korea.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump shared that Vladimir Putin warned him Moscow would respond to Ukraine’s attacks on its strategic aviation. The Russian Defense Ministry has reported multiple strikes targeting Ukrainian defense industry sites, military airfields, drone production and storage facilities, arms depots, and deployment areas of Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries.
Reuters cited US officials saying that Russia’s retaliatory response has not fully materialized yet but is expected soon as a significant, multi-faceted strike.
Since the conflict escalated in February 2022, Ukraine has repeatedly used naval drones against Russian Black Sea Fleet vessels and the Kerch Bridge connecting Crimea to Russia, with most of these drones reportedly destroyed by Russian forces.
