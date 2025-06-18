Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fatal Road Crash Leaves Three Dead in Philippines

2025-06-18 07:18:02
(MENAFN) In Tagaytay City, Cavite province—just south of Manila—a tragic vehicle accident claimed three lives and left five others wounded, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

According to local police, the incident happened Tuesday on a highway when a multi-purpose vehicle suddenly crossed into the opposite lane and struck a sedan head-on.

The sedan’s driver along with two passengers succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police reported.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old behind the wheel of the multi-purpose vehicle and his four passengers sustained various injuries due to the crash.

Authorities are actively probing the circumstances that led to this deadly collision.

