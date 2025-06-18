Amir Receives Written Message From Iranian President
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian pertaining to bilateral ties and the means to enhance them.
The message was received by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi during a meeting with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State of Qatar HE Ali Salehabadi.
