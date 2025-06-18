Amir Receives Written Message From President Of Panama

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from President of the Republic of Panama HE Jose Raul Mulino, pertaining to bilateral relations and means of supporting and developing them. The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received the message during his meeting Wednesday with Ambassador of the Republic of Panama to the State of Qatar HE Johnny Mayani.