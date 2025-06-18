403
India Rejects U.S. Involvement in Pakistan Talks
(MENAFN) In a decisive conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly ruled out any involvement by Washington in resolving tensions with Pakistan, emphasizing New Delhi's long-standing stance against third-party mediation.
According to Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the message was delivered during a 35-minute phone call between the two leaders. Speaking through a video statement aired on news channel, Misri said Modi made it clear that India has "never accepted third-party mediation and will not accept such mediation in the future."
The statement comes in response to Trump’s earlier remarks, made on May 10, where he took credit for brokering a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Trump claimed that he had prevented a potential nuclear war by leveraging trade negotiations and diplomatic efforts.
However, Modi dismissed any such role by the U.S., underscoring that the ceasefire was negotiated directly between Indian and Pakistani military channels and occurred “at Pakistan’s request.” He reiterated that the United States played no part in those discussions.
Modi also clarified that the recently observed ceasefire had no connection to any broader trade talks between New Delhi and Washington. There were no “discussions on a trade deal between India and the US or about a mediation between India and Pakistan,” Misri affirmed.
Citing the 1972 Simla Agreement, Modi reminded Trump that both India and Pakistan are bound by a bilateral framework to resolve disputes, particularly regarding the sensitive Kashmir issue.
During the conversation, Modi further toughened India’s stance on terrorism. He reportedly told Trump that India “will now treat acts of terrorism not as proxy actions but as acts of war.”
As of the time of this report, no official comment had been issued by Islamabad concerning Modi’s statements or the details of the call.
