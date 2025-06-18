Jordanian-Saudi Parliamentary Committees Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 18 (Petra) – The Jordanian-Saudi Parliamentary Brotherhood Committee in the Lower House of Parliament held a virtual meeting on Wednesday with its counterpart in the Saudi Shura Council to explore ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.Chaired by MP Abdul Basit Kabariti and Saudi counterpart Ibrahim Al-Qannas, the session focused on enhancing bilateral coordination, exchanging legislative expertise, and reinforcing cooperation on regional and Arab issues.Kabariti highlighted the deep-rooted relations between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, founded by His Majesty King Abdullah II and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, describing them as a model of Arab unity and integration. He stressed the importance of activating the role of Brotherhood Committees to support political, economic, and social development, and called for regular meetings and knowledge exchange.Al-Qannas echoed the call for intensified parliamentary dialogue, describing Jordan-Saudi ties as an advanced form of bilateral Arab cooperation. He emphasized the need to develop the operational framework of parliamentary committees and coordinate positions on regional issues.Jordanian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Haitham Abu AlFool also joined the meeting, underscoring the value of parliamentary diplomacy in reinforcing bilateral ties and expressing appreciation for the current level of coordination.MPs Ayman Badadweh, Tariq Bani Hani, Ibrahim Jbour, and Ali Khalayleh reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening communication between the two chambers and deepening cooperation in legislative and oversight roles.