Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mannara Chopra And Mitali Chopra Seen In Grief As They Perform Father's Last Rites In Mumbai

Mannara Chopra And Mitali Chopra Seen In Grief As They Perform Father's Last Rites In Mumbai


2025-06-18 07:00:39
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Manara Chopra's father, Raman Rai Handa, recently passed away after a prolonged illness. His last rites were performed on Wednesday. A grieving Manara shouldered her father's bier during the funeral procession.

Mannara Chopra's father, Raman Rai Handa, recently passed away at 72. He had been ill for a while. His funeral took place on Wednesday.

Raman Rai Handa's body was brought home in a flower-decked ambulance, followed by the funeral procession.Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, and Parineeti Chopra's father and brother were present.

A tearful Mannara Chopra shouldered her father's bier during the last rites.

Mannara's younger sister, Mitali, and their mother, Kamini, were inconsolable.

Mannara consoled her sister and mother while grieving herself.

MENAFN18062025007385015968ID1109689884

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search