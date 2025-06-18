Mannara Chopra And Mitali Chopra Seen In Grief As They Perform Father's Last Rites In Mumbai

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Manara Chopra's father, Raman Rai Handa, recently passed away after a prolonged illness. His last rites were performed on Wednesday. A grieving Manara shouldered her father's bier during the funeral procession.

Mannara Chopra's father, Raman Rai Handa, recently passed away at 72. He had been ill for a while. His funeral took place on Wednesday.

Raman Rai Handa's body was brought home in a flower-decked ambulance, followed by the funeral procession.Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, and Parineeti Chopra's father and brother were present.

A tearful Mannara Chopra shouldered her father's bier during the last rites.

Mannara's younger sister, Mitali, and their mother, Kamini, were inconsolable.

Mannara consoled her sister and mother while grieving herself.