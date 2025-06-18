Mannara Chopra And Mitali Chopra Seen In Grief As They Perform Father's Last Rites In Mumbai
Mannara Chopra's father, Raman Rai Handa, recently passed away at 72. He had been ill for a while. His funeral took place on Wednesday.Raman Rai Handa's body was brought home in a flower-decked ambulance, followed by the funeral procession.Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, and Parineeti Chopra's father and brother were present.
A tearful Mannara Chopra shouldered her father's bier during the last rites.
Mannara's younger sister, Mitali, and their mother, Kamini, were inconsolable.
Mannara consoled her sister and mother while grieving herself.
