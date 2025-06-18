Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Strikes on Iran Leave Nearly Six-Hundred Dead

2025-06-18 06:55:33
(MENAFN) Iranian media reported Wednesday that the number of people killed in Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and other major cities has reached 585, with at least 1,326 others injured since the attacks began last week.

The spike in casualties follows a sharp rise in tensions that erupted on Friday, when Israel launched a series of air raids targeting military and nuclear sites across Iran. In retaliation, Tehran fired missiles into Israeli territory.

According to Israeli authorities, those Iranian strikes have killed at least 24 people and wounded hundreds more.

The rapid escalation has fueled fears of a broader regional conflict, with both nations trading blows and showing no immediate signs of backing down.

