403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Strikes on Iran Leave Nearly Six-Hundred Dead
(MENAFN) Iranian media reported Wednesday that the number of people killed in Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and other major cities has reached 585, with at least 1,326 others injured since the attacks began last week.
The spike in casualties follows a sharp rise in tensions that erupted on Friday, when Israel launched a series of air raids targeting military and nuclear sites across Iran. In retaliation, Tehran fired missiles into Israeli territory.
According to Israeli authorities, those Iranian strikes have killed at least 24 people and wounded hundreds more.
The rapid escalation has fueled fears of a broader regional conflict, with both nations trading blows and showing no immediate signs of backing down.
The spike in casualties follows a sharp rise in tensions that erupted on Friday, when Israel launched a series of air raids targeting military and nuclear sites across Iran. In retaliation, Tehran fired missiles into Israeli territory.
According to Israeli authorities, those Iranian strikes have killed at least 24 people and wounded hundreds more.
The rapid escalation has fueled fears of a broader regional conflict, with both nations trading blows and showing no immediate signs of backing down.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
CommentsNo comment