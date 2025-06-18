Dutyfreezone Launches Global Marketplace - Expanding 27 Years Of Duty-Free Excellence To Consumers And Wholesalers Worldwide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 1998, DutyFreeZone has built a reputation as a pioneer in the travel retail sector, with operational hubs in Panama, Curaçao, Mexico, and the United States. For over two decades, the company has quietly served a vast international network of duty-free buyers and suppliers - and is now bringing that ecosystem online.

What DutyFreeZone Offers

The new marketplace features an unmatched catalog of global brands and duty-free goods, including:



Alcoholic beverages: Beers, wines, champagnes, and premium spirits

Confectionery: International chocolates, snacks, and sweets

Fragrances: A wide selection of luxury perfumes and colognes for men and women

Beauty & cosmetics: Skincare, makeup, and wellness essentials Electronics, fashion, watches, jewelry, and more

Everything traditionally found in world-class airport duty-free shops is now available online - anytime, anywhere.

Marketplace for Consumers and Wholesalers

DutyFreeZone is now welcoming:



Individual shoppers looking for travel retail exclusives and tax-free pricing

Wholesalers and distributors seeking high-margin, cross-border inventory Brands and suppliers ready to showcase products in a global, curated duty-free environment

Buyers can expect competitive prices, global shipping, and a user-friendly platform designed for both B2C and B2B transactions.

A Trusted Name in Global Duty-Free Since 1998

Operating from strategic duty-free zones across Latin America and North America, DutyFreeZone brings over 25 years of expertise in logistics, customs clearance, and international trade compliance. With long-standing relationships with major suppliers and an emphasis on reliability, transparency, and customer service, the company is poised to modernize the global duty-free experience.

"We're transforming the way duty-free works," said Reynald Vito Grattagliano, founder of DutyFreeZone. "For decades, access to duty-free products was limited to airports and cruise terminals. Now, with our marketplace, anyone - from Dubai to Paris to Los Angeles - can shop duty-free, or become a global seller."

A $100+ Billion Market, Now Open to All

With global duty-free and travel retail sales projected to surpass $150 billion by 2030, the launch of DutyFreeZone's marketplace creates a new opportunity for small businesses, brand owners, and consumers to engage in one of the fastest-growing sectors in global

DutyFreeZone aims to become the leading digital hub for duty-free commerce, combining its legacy as a trusted operator with a bold, digital-first vision for the future.

