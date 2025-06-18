Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dutyfreezone Launches Global Marketplace - Expanding 27 Years Of Duty-Free Excellence To Consumers And Wholesalers Worldwide

2025-06-18 06:16:27
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Founded in 1998, DutyFreeZone has built a reputation as a pioneer in the travel retail sector, with operational hubs in Panama, Curaçao, Mexico, and the United States. For over two decades, the company has quietly served a vast international network of duty-free buyers and suppliers - and is now bringing that ecosystem online.

What DutyFreeZone Offers

The new marketplace features an unmatched catalog of global brands and duty-free goods, including:

  • Alcoholic beverages: Beers, wines, champagnes, and premium spirits
  • Confectionery: International chocolates, snacks, and sweets
  • Fragrances: A wide selection of luxury perfumes and colognes for men and women
  • Beauty & cosmetics: Skincare, makeup, and wellness essentials
  • Electronics, fashion, watches, jewelry, and more

Everything traditionally found in world-class airport duty-free shops is now available online - anytime, anywhere.

Marketplace for Consumers and Wholesalers

DutyFreeZone is now welcoming:

  • Individual shoppers looking for travel retail exclusives and tax-free pricing
  • Wholesalers and distributors seeking high-margin, cross-border inventory
  • Brands and suppliers ready to showcase products in a global, curated duty-free environment
    Buyers can expect competitive prices, global shipping, and a user-friendly platform designed for both B2C and B2B transactions.

A Trusted Name in Global Duty-Free Since 1998

Operating from strategic duty-free zones across Latin America and North America, DutyFreeZone brings over 25 years of expertise in logistics, customs clearance, and international trade compliance. With long-standing relationships with major suppliers and an emphasis on reliability, transparency, and customer service, the company is poised to modernize the global duty-free experience.

"We're transforming the way duty-free works," said Reynald Vito Grattagliano, founder of DutyFreeZone. "For decades, access to duty-free products was limited to airports and cruise terminals. Now, with our marketplace, anyone - from Dubai to Paris to Los Angeles - can shop duty-free, or become a global seller."

A $100+ Billion Market, Now Open to All

With global duty-free and travel retail sales projected to surpass $150 billion by 2030, the launch of DutyFreeZone's marketplace creates a new opportunity for small businesses, brand owners, and consumers to engage in one of the fastest-growing sectors in global

DutyFreeZone aims to become the leading digital hub for duty-free commerce, combining its legacy as a trusted operator with a bold, digital-first vision for the future.

Join the Duty-Free Revolution Today
Shop, Sell, or Partner at:
Business & media inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE DUTY FREE ZONE INC

