Dutyfreezone Launches Global Marketplace - Expanding 27 Years Of Duty-Free Excellence To Consumers And Wholesalers Worldwide
What DutyFreeZone Offers
The new marketplace features an unmatched catalog of global brands and duty-free goods, including:
-
Alcoholic beverages: Beers, wines, champagnes, and premium spirits
Confectionery: International chocolates, snacks, and sweets
Fragrances: A wide selection of luxury perfumes and colognes for men and women
Beauty & cosmetics: Skincare, makeup, and wellness essentials
Electronics, fashion, watches, jewelry, and more
Everything traditionally found in world-class airport duty-free shops is now available online - anytime, anywhere.
Marketplace for Consumers and Wholesalers
DutyFreeZone is now welcoming:
-
Individual shoppers looking for travel retail exclusives and tax-free pricing
Wholesalers and distributors seeking high-margin, cross-border inventory
Brands and suppliers ready to showcase products in a global, curated duty-free environment
Buyers can expect competitive prices, global shipping, and a user-friendly platform designed for both B2C and B2B transactions.
A Trusted Name in Global Duty-Free Since 1998
Operating from strategic duty-free zones across Latin America and North America, DutyFreeZone brings over 25 years of expertise in logistics, customs clearance, and international trade compliance. With long-standing relationships with major suppliers and an emphasis on reliability, transparency, and customer service, the company is poised to modernize the global duty-free experience.
"We're transforming the way duty-free works," said Reynald Vito Grattagliano, founder of DutyFreeZone. "For decades, access to duty-free products was limited to airports and cruise terminals. Now, with our marketplace, anyone - from Dubai to Paris to Los Angeles - can shop duty-free, or become a global seller."
A $100+ Billion Market, Now Open to All
With global duty-free and travel retail sales projected to surpass $150 billion by 2030, the launch of DutyFreeZone's marketplace creates a new opportunity for small businesses, brand owners, and consumers to engage in one of the fastest-growing sectors in global
DutyFreeZone aims to become the leading digital hub for duty-free commerce, combining its legacy as a trusted operator with a bold, digital-first vision for the future.
Join the Duty-Free Revolution Today
Shop, Sell, or Partner at:
Business & media inquiries: [email protected]
SOURCE DUTY FREE ZONE INC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
CommentsNo comment