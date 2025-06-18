Taking The Tech Measure Of China's 'Little Giants'

MENAFN - Asia Times) The “sudden” success of China's DeepSeek has drawn global attention to the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) ecosystem that Beijing is cultivating to find solutions to its domestic and external economic challenges.

One of the key pillars of this ecosystem is its“Little Giants” (小巨人) policy, which aims to cultivate specialized, sophisticated, distinctive and innovative SMEs involved in strategic technological sectors, such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, low-altitude economy, semiconductors, and more.

This policy and the relevance of China's innovation SME sector have gained prominence since the beginning of the US-China trade war during the first Trump administration and the subsequent curbs on exports of key strategic materials and technologies to China.

This also gave rise to Xi Jinping's ambitious techno-nationalism , wherein the emphasis was placed on import substitution by building globally competitive firms. At the same time, a domestic crackdown on big technological giants for various reasons created gaps in China's innovation sector that were expected to be filled by its SMEs.

In this context, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) introduced the Little Giants policy in 2018 with the objective to build a network of innovative SMEs involved in strategic industries and support them through financial and other measures.

As of December 2024, six batches of such Little Giants companies have been announced with a total of 14,600 SMEs qualified to receive special concessions, surpassing the 14th 5-year plan goal of creating 10,000 by 2025.

However, despite the state support, these Little Giants are not insulated from structural problems in the Chinese and global economy, which may limit the effectiveness of this policy.

Nonetheless, as the US-China economic competition is likely to continue in various forms, these Little Giants will play a critical role in determining whether China can sustain and strengthen its position in global supply chains in the long run.

The criteria for designating Little Giants set by the MIIT ensured that only strategically important firms with the potential to strengthen domestic supply chains are selected.

Besides sustained profitability and sound governance standards of SMEs, a critical emphasis is given to the innovative ability as well as the strategic positioning of firms in domestic supply chains.

To be eligible for the Little Giants program, SMEs are require d to invest at least 3% of their operating income specifically in R&D and must possess a minimum of five class I patents with visible monetary benefits.