Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Apni Party Organises Shikara Rally At Dal Lake To Revive J & K Tourism

2025-06-18 06:12:29
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Apni Party on Wednesday organised a Shikara rally at the famous Dal Lake here to send a message to the people of the country that Kashmir was eagerly waiting for them and was as safe as any other part of the country.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said houseboat and shikarawalas, hoteliers, and taxi drivers in Kashmir were under duress and steps must be taken to help them.

“This rally has been organised to send a message to the people of the country that Kashmir is waiting for you and is safe. Visit Kashmir... your safety is guaranteed. Kashmir is as safe as any other part of the country,” Bukhari told reporters after flagging off the rally.

He said the rally was held to also show solidarity with the tourism stakeholders.

“Be it the houseboat and shikarawalas, hoteliers, or tempo and taxi drivers, they are under duress, but we stand with them,” he said.

The Apni Party chief also appealed to the government to help the tourism stakeholders.

“There is a need for handholding... they need some help and that help should be provided to them,” Bukhari added.

The tourism trade came to a standstill in most of Kashmir after the April 22 terror attack on tourists at Baisaran in Pahalgam, in which 26 people - 25 tourists and a local service provider - were killed.

