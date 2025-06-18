Kodiak Begins 2025 Exploration Program At The MPD Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "" or "") today reports that the Company has commenced its fully-funded 2025 exploration program at its 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia. The program will include drilling to support resource definition, and field investigations to further assess known mineralized zones as well as priority exploration targets.

Highlights



Kodiak is drilling approximately 5,500 metres on three mineralized zones, West, Adit and South (Figures 1 & 2). A total of 39 drill holes are proposed.

Drilling is designed to support the resource estimation on these three mineralized zones, which will be completed in the fall, following receipt of assay results. Together with the soon-to-be-released resource estimate for the first four mineralized zones Gate, Ketchan, Man and Dillard, this will complete the initial resource estimate for the MPD project.

The drilling will be conducted using one diamond drill rig and one reverse circulation rig and will include the twinning of select historical drill holes as well as improving coverage in areas with lower drill density.

The 2025 program also includes geologic mapping and prospecting around the resource zones to prioritize areas for further infill and step-out drilling and support modelling. Fieldwork will also evaluate select new target areas, including new VRIFY Areas of Interest and priority targets generated by Kodiak's 2024 exploration program . Figure 2

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "We are pleased to kick off this year's exploration program at MPD with an initial focus on the drilling required to support our maiden resource estimate. Additional field work in anticipation of the next round of drilling will prioritize targets that hold the potential to extend known mineralized zones as well as discover new ones. As we work toward our initial resource estimate -a key milestone and value catalyst for our company- we are well positioned to create exceptional value for our shareholders, in a copper market increasingly defined by looming supply shortages and the urgent need for new discoveries."







Figure 1: 2025 Resource Drilling Map - MPD Project - Southern British Columbia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Fieldwork in 2025 will involve prospecting and geological mapping around known zones as well as new priority target areas, including new VRIFY Areas of Interest ("AOI") and anomalies identified by Kodiak's field program in 2024.



VRIFY AI has identified five new AOI's on the MPD Northwest claims which Kodiak acquired in 2024 (see news release September 16, 2024 ). Figures 2 & 3

One AOI is located adjacent to and could indicate an extension of the Ketchan zone, one of the zones which will be part of the initial resource estimate at MPD.

Four other AOIs are new priority areas associated with historically drilled mineralized target areas or mapped prospective geology.

The 3D-Induced Polarization ("3D-IP") survey conducted in 2024 identified several anomalies featuring large chargeability highs associated with a kilometre scale copper-in-soil anomaly at both the historically drilled Dillard East and Star target areas (see news release February 6, 2025 ) and will be further investigated through geological mapping and prospecting. Figures 2 & 4. A high-resolution airborne LiDAR and orthophoto survey was flown over MPD earlier in June to assist with the geological mapping and interpretation of resource zones and support the evaluation of other targets.







Figure 2: Project Areas and Exploration Targets - MPD Project, Southern British Columbia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:











Figure 3: VRIFY Areas of Interest for follow-up in 2025

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 4: 3D-IP and Cu-in-soil anomalies for follow-up in 2025 - Dillard East/Star targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



MPD is a large land package (344 square kilometres) located near several operating mines in the southern Quesnel Terrane, British Columbia's primary copper-gold producing belt. The project is located midway between the towns of Merritt and Princeton, with year-round accessibility and excellent infrastructure nearby.

Dave Skelton, P.Geo. (AB), Vice President Exploration and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved and verified the technical information used in this news release. The historic work referenced herein is believed to be from reliable sources using industry standards at the time, based on Kodiak's review of available documentation. However, the Company has not performed any exploration at Aspen Grove to date or independently validated all historic work, and the reader is cautioned about its accuracy.

