President Aliyev Urges Respect For Azerbaijani Right Of Return At Human Rights Symposium
“One of the topics to be discussed at the symposium is related to the rights of refugees. The issue that warrants special attention in this area is the forced deportation and ethnic cleansing of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from Western Azerbaijan, the territory of Armenia, starting at the beginning of the last century. After those horrific deportations, not a single Azerbaijani remained in Armenia, and the ancient historical, cultural, religious, and spiritual heritage of our people in these territories, including monuments, mosques, and cemeteries, was destroyed. Historical justice requires the peaceful and safe return of these people to their homeland,” the message reads.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
CommentsNo comment