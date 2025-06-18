Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Call From Bahrain Foreign Ministry Undersecretary


2025-06-18 06:04:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 18 (KUNA) - Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a phone call from the Bahraini Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Khaled Al-Jalahma.
In a press statement, the foreign ministry noted that the two sides touched on the latest developments in the region. (end)
MENAFN18062025000071011013ID1109689585

