Kuwait PM Heads Supreme Petroleum Council Meeting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired the 125th meeting (1/2025) of the Supreme Petroleum Council at Bayan Palace Wednesday.
The meeting discussed the most prominent projects approved by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries, and its strategy related to these projects as well as the impact of the latest political developments on global oil markets. (end)
