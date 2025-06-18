403
Egyptian Foreign Minister Urges End to Israel-Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Tuesday appealed for an end to the rapidly intensifying military confrontation between Israel and Iran, during separate phone discussions with U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
According to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Abdelatty emphasized the critical need for diplomatic engagement and political dialogue to contain the spiraling violence and prevent a broader regional crisis.
He firmly called for an immediate ceasefire and urged all parties to return to the negotiation table as the sole path to achieving a lasting resolution, particularly with regard to Iran's nuclear ambitions.
Abdelatty emphasized the urgent need to pursue de-escalation efforts in the region and to rely on diplomatic and political avenues to help manage the growing tensions and prevent the outbreak of a broader conflict in the Middle East, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.
He also warned that allowing the conflict to spread would plunge the entire region into comprehensive chaos, inflicting serious consequences on all involved.
The sharp escalation began on June 13, when Israeli forces carried out extensive airstrikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities. The operation resulted in the deaths of multiple senior Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists. Iran quickly responded with a barrage of missile and drone attacks on Israeli soil.
So far, the five-day aerial conflict has claimed the lives of at least 244 people in Iran and 24 in Israel, raising fears of a wider war across the Middle East.
