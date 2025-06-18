'You're The BEST, I'm Trying To Be As You': MELODI Moment Steals G7 Spotlight (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. PM Modi expressed his enthusiasm for the growing friendship between India and Italy, stating that their bilateral relationship will continue to strengthen, benefiting both nations.

In a widely shared video, Meloni is seen warmly complimenting PM Modi, telling him with a smile, "You are the best. I am trying to be as you." PM Modi, visibly amused, shakes her hand and laughs.

Giorgia Meloni to PM Modi : "You are the BEST, I am trying to be as you" 😍 twitter/q6rNSHTqga

- Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) June 18, 2025

A video showed PM Modi greeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with a handshake and engaging in a brief conversation with her during the summit.

Fully agree with you, PM Giorgia Meloni. India's friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger, greatly benefitting our people!@GiorgiaMeloni Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2025

MELODI TEAM

The camaraderie between PM Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been making waves on social media, with their interactions sparking a trending hashtag #Melodi.

PM Modi and Meloni have showcased their friendly rapport in videos and selfies, including one taken during the COP28 summit in Dubai, where Meloni captioned the photo "Good friends at COP28, #Melodi".

Their chemistry was on display during the G20 summit in India, with users editing videos to make the two leaders appear like they're in a romantic relationship, complete with Bollywood music overlays and playful captions.

Their friendly interaction marks a significant diplomatic connection between Italy and India, with both leaders expressing enthusiasm for collaborative efforts in areas like sustainability, energy, and industry.

PM Modi meets Canadian PM Mark Carney

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge in Canada to attend the high-level gathering PM Mark Carney received PM Modi as he arrived at the venue of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

This marks his sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit and his first visit to Canada in a decade. PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Calgary airport, where India's acting high commissioner, Chinmoy Naik, was among those who received him.

Upon arriving in Calgary, Canada, PM Modi on Monday (local time) said he will meet various leaders at the G7 Summit and share his thoughts on important global issues.

PM Modi said he will also emphasise the priorities of the Global South. This visit is part of PM Modi's three-nation official tour, which began with Cyprus and will conclude with Croatia.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated,“Landed in Calgary, Canada, to take part in the G7 Summit. Will be meeting various leaders at the Summit and sharing my thoughts on important global issues. Will also be emphasising the priorities of the Global South.”

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi will be participating in G7 discussions on the future of energy security, including diversification, technology, infrastructure and investment, to ensure access and affordability in a changing world.

"At the invitation of PM @MarkJCarney, PM @narendramodi arrives in Alberta, Canada for the G7 Summit. PM will be participating in @G7 discussions on the future of energy security, including diversification, technology, infrastructure and investment, to ensure access and affordability in a changing world. PM will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines,"Jaiswal posted on X.

The Prime Minister arrived in Canada after concluding his visit to Cyprus. PM Modi's visit to Canada marks a significant moment in bilateral ties following a phase of strained diplomatic relations.

The G7 Summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, and the European Union (EU). This marks PM Modi's sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.

(With inputs from ANI)