Russia declares Ukraine unsuccessful to accept remains of fallen troops
(MENAFN) Russia’s chief negotiator in talks with Ukraine, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that Ukraine has refused to accept the bodies of its fallen soldiers, which Russia had offered to return, citing “strange reasons” for the delay.
In a unilateral humanitarian move during peace talks in Istanbul on Monday, Russia agreed to repatriate over 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian troops killed in action. Both sides also consented to exchange 1,200 prisoners each.
Medinsky confirmed that the first shipment of 1,212 frozen remains has already arrived in refrigerated trucks at the border exchange point, with the remainder en route. Additionally, Ukraine received a list of 640 severely wounded and younger prisoners held by Russia for potential exchange.
However, the Russian Defense Ministry’s contact group, stationed at the border, reported that the Ukrainian delegation unexpectedly postponed both the body handover and prisoner swap indefinitely. Medinsky noted that the Ukrainian team did not even show up at the exchange site, and the explanations offered by Kyiv were described as “various and rather strange,” though no specifics were provided.
He urged Ukraine to adhere to the agreed schedule and begin the exchanges immediately, so wounded soldiers can return home and the deceased can receive proper burials. Medinsky reaffirmed that Russia is fully prepared and committed to the process.
