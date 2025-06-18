Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel attacks Iranian university in Tehran

2025-06-18 04:52:30
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Israeli forces carried out an airstrike on Imam Hussein University located in Tehran, Iran’s capital, as reported by a correspondent from Anadolu. The university is linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Following the attack, smoke was observed billowing from the site. The region has witnessed heightened tensions since last Friday when Israel conducted airstrikes on several locations throughout Iran, including military and nuclear installations. These actions triggered retaliatory missile strikes from Tehran.

Israeli officials have reported that Iranian missile attacks have resulted in at least 24 fatalities and hundreds of injuries. Meanwhile, Iranian sources claim that Israeli strikes have caused at least 224 deaths and over 1,000 injuries.

