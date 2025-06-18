403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel attacks Iranian university in Tehran
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Israeli forces carried out an airstrike on Imam Hussein University located in Tehran, Iran’s capital, as reported by a correspondent from Anadolu. The university is linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Following the attack, smoke was observed billowing from the site. The region has witnessed heightened tensions since last Friday when Israel conducted airstrikes on several locations throughout Iran, including military and nuclear installations. These actions triggered retaliatory missile strikes from Tehran.
Israeli officials have reported that Iranian missile attacks have resulted in at least 24 fatalities and hundreds of injuries. Meanwhile, Iranian sources claim that Israeli strikes have caused at least 224 deaths and over 1,000 injuries.
Following the attack, smoke was observed billowing from the site. The region has witnessed heightened tensions since last Friday when Israel conducted airstrikes on several locations throughout Iran, including military and nuclear installations. These actions triggered retaliatory missile strikes from Tehran.
Israeli officials have reported that Iranian missile attacks have resulted in at least 24 fatalities and hundreds of injuries. Meanwhile, Iranian sources claim that Israeli strikes have caused at least 224 deaths and over 1,000 injuries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment