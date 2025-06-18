Hina Khan Captures Tender Moment Of Husband Rocky Jaiswal Pampering Her With A Foot Massage
In the video posted online, Rocky is seen lovingly applying oil to Hina's feet. On Wednesday, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress shared a heartwarming video in which she is seen lying on a bed while Rocky Jaiswal lovingly rubs her feet after applying oil. She paired the clip with Zain Zohaib's soothing track 'Ranjheya Ve' as the background score, adding to the tender vibe of the moment.
Alongside the video, Hina penned a heartfelt note that read,“Shayad Oopar waale ne jism ki takleef di, par rooh ka Sukoon bhi to diya.. His everyday routine We will heal, yes we will Mukkamal Shifa InshaAllah Only Gratitude Alhamdullilah @rockyj1 YOU.” The text on the clip read,“Phool dene wala nahi, phool ki tarha rakhne wala dhoondoo..”
On June 4, Hina Khan exchanged vows with her longtime partner, Rocky Jaiswal, in a private and intimate ceremony held in the presence of their family members and close ones. Sharing a video from their wedding, the couple wrote on Instagram,“These are not Vows, they are our reality. This is our commitment, this is our belief. This is what makes us HiRo. One Unit, One Goal, One Bond. #HiRoForever.”
In the clip, the actress said,“Being loved is beautiful, but to embrace a woman, with all the uncertainties in my life... I don't know what is going to happen tomorrow. With all my flaws, accepting a woman, it's the biggest blessing in the world. Thank you so much.”
Rocky also shared his feelings, saying,“She is not just my universe, she is my soul, she is my heart. And she makes everything go round. Everything makes sense only if she smiles. On that note, everybody has to make sure that she keeps on smiling. I love you.”
