Silicone Adhesives Industry Report 2025: Developments, Strategies, Trends, And Growth Forecasts To 2030

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicone Adhesives - Global Strategic Business Report"

The global market for Silicone Adhesives was estimated at US$9.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$13.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Silicone Adhesives market.



The growth in the silicone adhesives market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for high-performance bonding solutions in automotive, construction, and electronics, technological advancements in low-VOC, fast-curing, and UV-resistant silicone adhesives, and the increasing use of silicone adhesives in medical devices, wearables, and renewable energy applications. The development of silicone adhesive formulations for harsh environments, extreme temperatures, and high-strength bonding is driving market adoption among automotive manufacturers, electronics companies, and construction firms.

The focus on enhancing adhesion, flexibility, and durability in silicone adhesives is expanding the market reach among diverse end-use applications, including glazing, structural bonding, and sealing. The growing use of silicone adhesives in aerospace, marine, and defense applications, coupled with the demand for eco-friendly, customized, and multi-functional adhesive solutions, is creating new opportunities for market growth. Additionally, the increasing investments in R&D for hybrid adhesives and automation in adhesive application processes are further supporting market expansion.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the One-Component segment, which is expected to reach US$9.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.9%. The Two-Component segment is also set to grow at 4.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.0% CAGR to reach $2.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments: Type (One-Component, Two-Component); End-Use (Building & Construction, Transportation, Medical, Electrical & Electronics, Other End-Uses) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

3M Company

ACC Silicones Ltd.

Adhesives Research, Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Benson Polymers Limited

Delo Industrial Adhesives LLC

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Dymax Corporation

Elkem Silicones

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hernon Manufacturing, Inc.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

KCC Silicone

Master Bond, Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Panacol-Elosol GmbH

Permabond LLC

Quantum Silicones LLC

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sika AG

ThreeBond Co., Ltd. Wacker Chemie AG

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:



Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities. Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

