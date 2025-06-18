Qatar Eyes Clean Tech Amid Urban Sustainability Push

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As Qatar accelerates its economic diversification agenda under the National Vision 2030, a new wave of business opportunities is emerging in clean technology, water desalination, and sustainable urban utilities. Market experts across the country stress that this shift is fueled by a strategic blend of policy reform, infrastructure investment, and cutting-edge innovation.

Qatar relies heavily on desalination, with over 40 percent of its water supply coming from this source. While thermal processes such as multi-stage flash (MSF) once dominated, reverse osmosis (RO) is now the country's fastest-growing method. RO capacity has surpassed 575 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD), overtaking thermal systems at 504 MIGD.



QatarEnergy wins exploration license in Algeria QR270 billion invested to operate over 1,000 factories in Qatar: MoCI

Read Also

“Qatar's pivot to RO-and toward solar-powered hybrids-marks a major technological leap,” said Dr. Ahmed Rashid, a market expert.“Energy use per cubic metre has halved in just five years.”

Desalinated output reached 602 million cubic meters in 2017, up from 557 million the year before. Major players are now integrating artificial intelligence, ISO 50001 energy standards, and hybrid solar-RO systems to drive down costs and emissions. Innovative MED pilot plants have already cut energy use to under 5 kWh/m3-less than half that of conventional thermal desalination.

Clean energy is also on the rise. Qatar plans to reduce thermal energy's share in its mix from 90 percent to 82 percent by 2030, increasing reliance on solar, wind, and potentially green hydrogen. Analysts suggest these technologies will eventually power water exports and even zero-carbon hydrogen hubs.

“By coupling desalination with green hydrogen, Qatar could become a regional exporter of both water and clean energy,” he said.

Qatar's water infrastructure is also undergoing rapid transformation. The Water Security Mega-Reservoirs Project will add over 2.3 billion gallons of storage capacity by 2026, making it one of the largest potable water systems in the world.

Meanwhile, the Tarsheed conservation program has already reduced per-capita water use from 595 to 459 liters per day between 2012 and 2015. To build on these gains, utility providers are deploying smart meters, AI analytics, and predictive maintenance systems.

Another expert Mohammed Tawfeeq stated,“Digital twin platforms will help reduce system losses by 10–15 percent while improving response times and energy efficiency.”

These innovations are driving demand for startups and tech integrators in areas like water loss detection, leak prevention, and dynamic pricing systems.

“As desalination grows, so does the challenge of brine disposal. This, too, is spawning new business models in brine mining, where companies extract valuable minerals like magnesium and lithium, converting a waste stream into an economic opportunity,” Tawfeeq added.