Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drone Attacks Russian Trade Office in Sweden

2025-06-18 04:20:12
(MENAFN) An unknown aerial device was involved in an act of vandalism targeting the Russian trade office in Sweden on Tuesday, according to Moscow’s diplomatic post in Stockholm.

The Russian embassy accused Swedish officials of consistently failing to respond adequately.

Over the past year, Russia’s mission in Sweden has reportedly experienced more than a dozen comparable incidents.

During the early hours of Tuesday, the embassy reported that a drone flew over the premises of the trade office and released a container of paint at the facility’s entrance.

The embassy emphasized that the trade mission, like all Russian diplomatic establishments in Sweden, is covered under the protections granted by the “1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”

According to the agreement, the Swedish government is obligated to “ensure the inviolability” of such locations, the statement noted.

This episode is part of “a series of similar recent attacks on the premises of Russia’s diplomatic mission in Sweden,” which the embassy claimed pose a threat to the security of its personnel and cause destruction to official property.

