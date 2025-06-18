MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Transoft Solutions Acquires CGS Labs

Vancouver, BC, June 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Transoft Solutions, a global leader in transportation engineering, analysis, and operations software, is pleased to announce that it has acquired CGS Labs , developers of specialized software solutions for transport infrastructure design, weather information systems and environmental monitoring.

CGS Labs' Civil Solutions suite of BIM software for engineering design, construction and maintenance is an exciting addition to Transoft's Civil & Transportation portfolio. While Transoft has had a long-standing relationship with CGS that involved several product collaborations, both companies have simultaneously been key competitors in the EMEA region with their respective AutoTURN and Autopath swept path analysis products.

"We highly anticipate the potential of synergy between CGS's comprehensive design platform and Transoft's existing products", said Daniel Shihundu, CEO at Transoft Solutions. "Customers can expect a more robust and broad offering from Transoft's road design solutions with the combined technologies from both companies and joint expertise of two seasoned teams who have both been major players in the market over the past thirty years. We are also very excited about adding a new dimension to Transoft's current offerings with CGS's rail and waterways design software and predictive road weather applications for environmental impact mitigation."

CGS Co-founder, Matjaz Šajn, said "We are delighted to become part of the Transoft Solutions success story. Over the past 35 years, CGS Labs has developed unique software solutions trusted by users worldwide. By joining forces with Transoft, we will be able to create synergies and strengthen our position as one of the leading global software development players in the field of transportation. CGS Labs brings deep expertise in BIM and weather information systems to the combined company. We are also pleased to see that the values and visions of both teams are closely aligned. Looking ahead, we anticipate exciting new opportunities for learning, collaboration, and product innovation for all of us."

CGS is headquartered in Ljubljana, Slovenia with three additional offices in Germany, Serbia, and the Czech Republic. With a highly qualified team of around 25 employees and contractors, CGS is a strong cultural fit with Transoft, each similarly being in operation for around three decades.

CGS' strong representation in Eastern Europe complements Transoft's distribution in Western Europe. Together, the companies expect to grow sales of each other's products in their respective regions.

About Transoft Solutions

Transoft Solutions develops innovative and highly specialized software for aviation, civil infrastructure, and transportation professionals. Since 1991, Transoft has remained focused on safety-oriented solutions that enable transportation professionals to work effectively and confidently. Our portfolio of planning, simulation, modeling, and design solutions are used in over 150 countries serving more than 50,000 customers across local and federal agencies, consulting firms, airport authorities, and ports. We take pride in providing the highest quality of customer support from our headquarters in Canada, and through our offices in Sweden, Slovenia, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, India, Belgium, France, Spain, and China.

