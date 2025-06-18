Discover Naomi Neo's Secret To Safer And Smarter Parenting With The Imoo Watch Phone X10

Naomi video calling her son, Kyzo, with the imoo Watch Phone X10.

The solution is a watch phone designed specifically for children. It allows parents to keep track of their child's whereabouts and stay in touch when their children are at school or out playing with friends. It also limits children's exposure to social media and online strangers. Plus, when it's securely fastened to a child's wrist, it's hard for them to lose it. In fact, they'll enjoy showing off their cool super-hero-like gadget to all their friends. Especially one packed with features, like the imoo Watch Phone X10.

The imoo Watch Phone X10 - Every family's excellent summer holiday companion

imoo, a global pioneer in the children's watch phone segment, has just launched its next-generation premium flagship - the imoo Watch Phone X10 - in Singapore. Parenting influencer Naomi Neo is one of the first to give this“modern parenting essential” to her children – son Kyzo and daughter Zyla, now six and two respectively. Parents like Naomi Neo are finding lots to like about the imoo Watch Phone X10, and children will too.

Keep in touch with video calls

When children get out of school while parents are still at work, parents can place a video call to their imoo Watch Phone X10. When the child flips up the watch face, parents can remotely switch from seeing their face to seeing their surroundings and real-time location – to make sure they've reached their tuition class, or made it safely home, giving parents complete peace of mind.

Get ready for the pool with IP68 water resistance

Kids love splashing around in the pool during summer, and the imoo Watch Phone X10 is an excellent companion. It's designed to dive right in, with IP68 swim-suitable water resistance. For those who like swimming for sport, it can track swim distance, calories burned, and time spent exercising. It has 10 built-in sports modes in total – and a fun and engaging“Active Challenge” system that lets children earn activity badges, making fitness a joyful habit.

Keep calm with high-precision location tracking + behaviour status

Letting children go out alone often makes parents anxious. Even if they're together, a hectic tourist spot where it's easy to lose a child in a crowd, can be a parent's worst nightmare. The imoo Watch Phone X10 helps brings parents peace of mind. Whether the child is at the local botanical garden, park, or library with friends - or if they get separated in a crowd - the imoo Watch Phone X10 offers real-time, All-Day High-Precision Location Tracking that is accurate down to the street and floor level. It lets parents know whether they're running around or just hanging about in one place, giving parents reassurance from afar. It also works around the world, ensuring parents can keep track of their child while on holiday. The imoo Watch Phone X10 can store up to 14 days of a child's whereabouts – so parents can see the path they take to school, and where they stop along the way. With imoo quietly safeguarding each small step that children take toward independence, parents can truly“let go without worry.”

Make children feel like a superhero with the Flip Dual Cameras

For children, the imoo Watch Phone X10 is more than just a communication device-it's a cool piece of high-tech gear. They'll look like a movie superhero on a mission when they use the X10's unique Flip Dual Camera s . Switching between its front and rear cameras is as easy as flipping the screen, sparking their sense of adventure, transporting them into an exciting universe made just for childhood.

The imoo Watch Phone X10 also gives children storytelling superpowers. The 5MP + 8MP high-definition dual cameras, paired with various shooting modes like fun animated effects, live photos, and standard photography, lets children snap anything from colourful bugs in the park, to party smiles and warm moments with family and friends.

Let kids socialize safely with the“Bump and Add Friends” feature

Kids love making new friends. Although parents encourage their children to be social butterflies, there is always a worry about stranger danger. The innovative“Bump and Add Friends” feature on the imoo Watch Phone X10 helps bring parents peace of mind. Two children must physically bump their watch phones together in person to become friends. Every connection is visible, verifiable, and secure. It also requires parental approval, helping to ensure no unknown contacts sneak through. Kids are free to make friends while parents can stay in control from afar.

The imoo Watch Phone X10 also keeps a child's social circle rooted in real-life encounters - on the playground, in the park, or at enrichment classes. It's operating system completely blocks access to social media, filters harmful content, and intercepts unknown numbers. It complies with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) standards and protects data for every interaction. The technology sets protective boundaries, but never blocks warmth. This helps ensure every friend is sincere and safe.

Don't worry – the imoo Watch Phone X10 is also tough enough for everyday kid chaos

Parents know there's no such thing as“handle with care” when it comes to children's toys and gear, and imoo knows this too. So, it designed the imoo Watch Phone X10 specifically for energetic kids. Its rugged build is shock-resistant and highly durable and has gone through rigorous real-world testing. One parent even shared that it still worked perfectly after their child accidentally tossed it into the washing machine. The imoo Watch Phone X10 can also withstand messy situations like fingerpainting in art class or making mud pies. Its dirt-resistant surface is easy to clean – just a simple wipe and it's good as new.

Meet the imoo Watch Phone X10 near you

For busy parents like Naomi Neo, the imoo Watch Phone X10 is a great partner for keeping track and keeping in touch with energetic children, wherever they are, bringing added peace of mind. Singaporean families can get a hands-on experience of the imoo Watch Phone X10 this July, where imoo will be hosting several offline parent-child events with fun, interactive activities that will showcase the X10's innovative features.

imoo will continually update the latest event information on the homepage of the official website . Stay tuned!

imoo also welcomes you to visit the offline stores or order your favorite watch phone directly from the official online store .

Offline Stores: