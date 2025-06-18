HKSTP Teams Up With HKU And CUHK Medical Schools To Showcase Hong Kong's Life & Health Innovations At BIO International Convention

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Seizing Global Business and Investment Opportunities for Sustainable Growth

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 June 2025 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), in collaboration with InvestHK, led 16 prominent life and health technology companies to BIO 2025, the world's largest biotechnology event, held in Boston, USA, from June 16 to 19. This year marks the first time HKSTP joined forces with Hong Kong's two leading medical faculties-the LKS Faculty of Medicine at The University of Hong Kong (HKU) and the Faculty of Medicine at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) – to form a delegation, showcasing Hong Kong's cutting-edge research capabilities and innovation potential in life sciences and health technologies. The initiative further strengthens Hong Kong's position as a world-class biotech innovation hub.

The HKSTP Pavilion highlighted the groundbreaking technologies and products of its park companies, featuring innovative solutions across diverse fields such as novel drug development, diagnostic technologies, and medical innovation. Among the 16 participating companies, they were the members of HKSTP's incubation programmes including Incu-Bio and ELITE Programme, cutting-edge work from the InnoHK research centers, and other outstanding biotech companies. On the first day of the exhibition, the delegation successfully attracted attention from global industry leaders, corporate partners, and venture capital firms.

During BIO 2025, HKSTP and its park companies made significant strides in fostering cross-border innovation ecosystems and exploring new market opportunities:



Immuno Cure , partnering with HKUMed, the developer of the first-in-human novel therapeutic HIV vaccine ICVAX, announced its collaboration with PharmaJet to explore the application of a needle-free vaccination solution, accelerating the global commercialization pathway for ICVAX. HKSTP signed a partnership agreement with DLRC to provide legal advisory services in clinical trials and certification, promoting global ecosystem collaboration and growth.

Mr. Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP , said:“We are thrilled to partner with two leading medical schools for the first time at BIO 2025, demonstrating Hong Kong's breakthroughs and innovation in life and health technology. This delegation not only deepens collaboration between Hong Kong and top global research institutions but also highlights our unique advantages as a core I&T hub in the Greater Bay Area. With strong policy and funding support from the HKSAR government, Hong Kong will further serve as a bridge connecting Mainland China and global tech partnerships, solidifying its leadership in life sciences innovation.”

Ahead of BIO 2025, the delegation participated in the“2025 Biomedical Pitch Competition”, co-organized by the Boston Capital Investment Club (BCIC) and HKSTP. The event connects global life and health innovators with investors and business partners. Three HKSTP companies-ARBELE, GenEditBio, and Cogsmart-excelled in the preliminary rounds, competing against over 100 global life sciences firms, with ARBELE, HKUMed's affiliated spin-off company, winning the championship, underscoring Hong Kong's research excellence. Over the past three years, this platform has helped startups secure over USD 100 million in funding and connect with hundreds of international investors and partners, driving further business growth.

HKSTP is committed to propelling Hong Kong's life sciences sector onto the global stage, showcasing the city's unique strengths to attract international enterprises and talent. The delegation also organized networking events and visits, enabling Hong Kong companies to engage with overseas investors, leading corporations, and renowned academic institutions, including visits to MIT Professor Robert Langer (Described as“Edison of Medicine”), Harvard Innovation Labs, Cambridge Innovation Center, and more. This initiative reinforces Hong Kong's sustainable development in life sciences and its role as a global innovation leader.

Appendix: List of Park Companies Participating in BIO 2025:

Allegrow Biotech LimitedARBELE LimitedBeth Bioinformatics Co., LimitedCentre for Translational Stem Cell BiologyThe Centre for Virology, Vaccinology, and TherapeuticsDECODE CURE LimitedGenEditBio LimitedGreat Bay BioHong Kong Universal Biologicals Company LimitedImmuno Cure Holding (HK) LimitedThe Institute for Innovation, Translation and Policy Research (ITPR)LEE'S PHARMACEUTICAL (HK) LIMITEDSerilink Biotechnology Company LimitedXiaomo Biotech LimitedXUXIN (HongKong) Biotechnology Co., LimitedZhaoke (Hong Kong) Ophthalmology Pharmaceutical Limited