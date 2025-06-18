403
Floward Partners With Ehsan Association To Celebrate Elderly Fathers In Qatar For Father's Day
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In honour of Father's Day, Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in the MENA region and the United Kingdom, partnered with Ehsan Association (Center for Empowerment and Elderly Care) to celebrate a group of elderly fathers from the local community through a special CSR initiative.
Held at a cozy gathering space, the event brought together fathers for an afternoon of coffee, heartfelt conversations, and shared moments of reflection. Floward's team spent time engaging with the guests, listening to their stories, and offering tokens of appreciation to honour their lifelong contributions and the wisdom they continue to share.
This activity aimed to highlight that these men represent strength, love, and legacy, and Floward wanted to make sure they feel valued and seen, especially on a day that often goes unnoticed in our region.
This initiative forms part of Floward's wider Father's Day campaign, which aims to bring greater awareness to the occasion and celebrate fathers across generations. By focusing on elderly fathers, Floward continues its commitment to honouring thoughtfulness and reinforcing the importance of intergenerational connection and respect.
Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region's most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.
About Floward:
Founded in 2017, Floward is the preferred online flowers and gifts destination in the MENA region that offers a wide range of fresh-cut flowers and a variety of accessories for every occasion. Floward procures flowers from the best farmers and growers around the world which are arranged by a team of florists and delivered to the customer through its last-mile delivery fleet.
----
For any media inquiry contact:
Nai Issa
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +965 60064186
Email: [email protected]
