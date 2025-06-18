Vieworks To Unveil Dual Imaging TDI Camera At Automatica 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the trade fair, Vieworks will present its full range of area scan cameras, offering resolutions from 0.4 megapixels to an industry-leading 1152 megapixels. Among the highlights is the compact and versatile VZ Series, featuring GigE, 2.5GigE, and USB 3.0 interfaces. These cameras are ideal for automated inspection systems across industries.

Vieworks' TDI (time delayed integration) line scan cameras are renowned for their exceptional sensitivity, achieved through up to 256 stages of integration. Available in M42, M58, M72, and M95 mounts from 2k to 23k resolution, these TDI line scan cameras are suitable for various applications in low-light environments.

Making its official debut at the show, the VTD-16K5X2 camera captures two images in a single scan through dual imaging technology. This innovation eliminates the need for separate cameras or multiple scans-reducing cycle time and operational costs.

Also featured will be the VT Sense Series, equipped with BSI (back-side illuminated) sensors for enhanced sensitivity. These high-end TDI cameras boast exceptional sensitivity as well as superior quantum efficiency (QE) and signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). The back-side illuminated VT Sense ensures superior image quality in visible, ultraviolet (UV), and near-infrared (NIR) spectrums.

In addition to its camera lineup, Vieworks will also present the VEO Series, a family of industrial lenses codeveloped with Schneider Kreuznach. These lenses are optimized to fully leverage the capabilities of Vieworks' high-resolution cameras.

"We're excited to introduce our latest innovations, including the VTD-16K5X2, at automatica 2025," a Vieworks spokesperson remarked. "The event is a key opportunity to engage with our partners and customers across Europe and demonstrate how our technologies are driving the future of automation."

As Europe's leading automation trade fair, automatica 2025 is expected to attract a record number of exhibitors and attendees.

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Vieworks is a leading provider of machine vision technologies, offering a comprehensive range of industrial cameras, lenses, and vision system accessories. Committed to innovation and excellence, Vieworks is your trusted partner in delivering machine vision solutions. For more information, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" viework

SOURCE Vieworks Co., Ltd.