Hassiba Crowned Qatar Karting Champion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Tameem Hassiba clinched the 2025 Qatar Karting Championship title following a fiercely contested season at the Lusail Track.

Despite finishing second in the final race of the season, Hassiba's impressive performances across the five-round championship earned him the top spot in the overall standings with 80 points.

The 2025 Qatar Karting Championship title winner Tameem Hassiba (centre), celebrates on the podium with Karim Rizkallah (left) and Mohammed Al Thani.

The final round was won by Karim Rizkallah, who won the 12-lap race with a time of 11:35.11, while Hassiba came second, just 0.152 seconds behind him.

Despite securing his second victory of the championship, Rizkallah's early-season setback proved costly as he finished just eight points behind Hassiba in third place overall (72 points).

The podium winners of the final round, Karim Rizkallah (centre), Tameem Hassiba (right) and Mohammed Al Thani.

Mohammed Al Thani secured the second place in the overall standings with 73 points following a third-place finish in the finale.