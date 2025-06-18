Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kenyan Policeman Gets Detained

2025-06-18 03:44:52
(MENAFN) A Kenyan law enforcement officer has been detained for the close range wounding of a defenseless face mask hawker on Tuesday during chaotic demonstrations in the nation’s capital, Nairobi, the National Police Service (NPS) reported.

The episode unfolded as protesters rallied over the custodial death of blogger Albert Ojwang, and outrage spread when multiple videos showed a masked officer firing into the vendor’s face at point blank distance.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, the NPS said it had monitored the incident, and Inspector General Douglas Kanja ordered the officer’s immediate arrest and court arraignment.

The victim—well known in the neighborhood—bled heavily from a head wound, collapsing before stunned demonstrators and journalists. Onlookers initially feared he had perished, yet police later confirmed he remained alive but in critical condition.

Tuesday’s unrest formed part of a broader public revolt over Ojwang’s death.

The popular teacher and social media personality died while in police custody earlier this month, after being arrested under unclear circumstances.

Protesters have since accused the police of brutality and cover ups, demanding accountability from the force’s top leadership.

