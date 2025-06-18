UAE Activates Emergency Airport Response As Regional Airspace Closures Disrupt Travel

The UAE has activated its emergency airport response plan after several countries in the region closed their airspace amid rising geopolitical tensions, disrupting air travel routes and schedules. The plan includes round-the-clock deployed field teams and special attention to stranded travellers.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) confirmed that a comprehensive business continuity plan was launched to maintain the smooth operation of passenger movement through the country's airports. The authority said it is coordinating closely with all relevant operational entities to minimise disruptions and ensure the safety and well-being of all travellers.

As part of the response, field teams were deployed around the clock at UAE airports , supported by qualified personnel and advanced technologies to maintain high levels of preparedness. These teams worked on the ground to manage the flow of passengers, facilitate immigration procedures, and coordinate with airlines to reschedule affected flights.

Temporary accommodation, real-time updates

Special attention was given to travellers stranded due to delays or rerouted flights. Authorities provided temporary accommodation, real-time updates, and logistical assistance, ensuring that passengers were kept informed and supported throughout the disruption.

Early this week, several countries including Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Syria, and Israel shut their airspace amid sharply escalating Iran–Israel tensions. The closures triggered wide-scale flight cancellations and rerouting affecting local airports.

“Necessary measures have been taken to preserve service quality at the UAE's airports and manage the impact of recent regional developments,” the authority said in a statement on Monday.

Coping with flight rerouting and delays

The ICP explained that its emergency protocol was activated immediately following the airspace closures, enabling swift operational flexibility to cope with flight rerouting and delays. The plan involves a set of regulatory and logistical procedures carried out in partnership with strategic stakeholders across the aviation sector.

“The mechanism for travelers' entry into UAE airports was aligned with the evolving operational situation,” the authority noted, adding that support teams were positioned to offer direct guidance to passengers regarding their onward travel plans.

ICP also praised the cooperation shown by travelers during the disruptions and reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to safety, operational excellence, and proactive crisis management. Officials said the response was guided by authentic Emirati values and international best practices, ensuring that all services continued with minimal impact.