Watch: UAE Sees Growing Trend In Lifelike Baby Dolls Known As 'Reborns'

They look, feel, and weigh almost exactly like real babies, but they are not. Known as 'reborn dolls', these hyper-realistic baby dolls are gaining popularity in the UAE , with more residents purchasing them as collectors' items, therapeutic tools, or simply for the novelty of their lifelike design.

Reborn dolls offer comfort, an escape from reality, or just plain fun for people of all ages. One local seller behind the Instagram account uae shared insights into the rising demand. She explained that prices for these dolls range between Dh300 and Dh500, a significant drop from when they first entered the market.

“I started importing reborn dolls from Spain and noticed huge interest when I displayed them on Instagram,” she said.“The demand was so high that I began offering them regularly. Later, lower-quality versions became available from Chinese markets at more affordable prices.”

Her customer base is diverse, spanning children, mothers, grandmothers, and even young men who sometimes buy the dolls as gifts for their fiancées. Each doll arrives with a range of accessories, including extra clothes, hairbands, bottles, diapers, a bag, a stroller, and even a car seat.

“We began this business in 2014 when the dolls were much more expensive, starting from Dh2,000 and imported mainly from Spain and the United States,” she added.

The trend is not limited to buying and collecting. On social media platforms, some enthusiasts treat reborn dolls as a hobby, even taking them out in public places. One Instagram user posted near the Burj Khalifa, saying:“I already have four reborns and now we are in Dubai with the newest, his name is Chase.”

'Started to freak me out'

For some, the realism of the dolls can be overwhelming. Sara, a 27-year-old in Dubai, said she initially bought a reborn doll out of curiosity but ended up giving it away.“It looked so real that it started to freak me out, especially at night,” she said.“There were times I'd walk into the room and feel like there was an actual baby just lying there. I couldn't handle it.”

Others see them as an educational tool. Layla, a mother in Sharjah, recently purchased a reborn doll for her nine-year-old daughter.“She's been asking for a baby sister for years,” Layla said.“This was the closest I could offer, and honestly, it's helping. She changes the diaper, feeds it, puts it to sleep. It's teaching her a sense of responsibility and care.”

Despite the mixed reactions, both women agree on one thing: the details are uncanny. From the weight of the doll to the tiny eyelashes and hand-painted skin tones, reborns blur the line between plaything and lifelike art.

Globally, reborn dolls have sparked fascination and controversy, particularly in countries like Brazil. There, the hyper-realistic dolls are used for various purposes, including grief therapy for those coping with loss and as practice tools for new parents. The dolls have become a popular subject on social media, drawing attention from both fans and critics.

In Brazil, the trend has even led to political debate, with some lawmakers proposing restrictions on the dolls while others defend collectors' rights to engage with them freely. Reports have emerged of some owners taking their reborn dolls to hospitals, demanding real infant care, a situation that has raised eyebrows and fuelled further discussion.